Makamillion embarks on campaign of love in San Fernando East

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and John Michael Alibocus at a rally in San Fernando on August 12, 2023. Makamillion said Yellow is the Code was his original 2023 Marabella West campaign which became a national campaign. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE “Makamillion” of entertainment is bringing his star power to the political arena.

Entertainer-turned-politician John Michael Alibocus, known in the industry as the promoter Makamillion, The Great White and Makaveli, has embarked on a campaign of love in the San Fernando East constituency as he seeks to wrest that stronghold from the People’s National Movement (PNM) and bring it home to the United National Congress (UNC).

His experience as a promoter and manager of several night clubs has equipped him with the marketing and campaign skills necessary to pull off a victory.

In his bid to win, he has enlisted the help of fellow artistes such as Swappi (Marvin Davis) and Kerry John, among others he would have managed in the past, to attract the Gen Z and millennial voters. Swappi is the mastermind behind his campaign song.

The youths need guidance, Alibocus quipped.

Known for his bold, colourful suits and long locks, Makamillion, who is also a dancehall and soca artiste, is using this creative endeavour to draw attention to his campaign and party.

Every area in the constituency the artistes have touched down, the response has been overwhelming and welcoming.

“It is mega. Everywhere it's love and hugs. People are taking selfies, surprised that artistes they see from a distance on a stage could come on the ground, not on the musical or entertainment level, but as ambassadors to serve the people.”

The entire four decades of his life has been influenced by service to others, coming from a family background of businesspeople – The Attongs on his maternal side, who pioneered and managed Charlie’s Pudding for almost a century, and his father, who was a well-known doctor of homeopathy and eastern medicine in San Fernando.

As a relatively young man, he said, “I understand the Gen Z’s and the millennial. My appeal, my approach is different. I intend to be the realness of politics. I love to dress in fashionably loud suits, I like to wear my shades and stuff, but don’t get sidetracked by that because you know the scripture says to render your hearts and not your garment.”

With a slogan of "love, love, love, love, love, love," he uses as a standard greeting, Makamillion is confident the responses received can be translated into votes.

“Love conquers all,” he said in an interview with the Newsday.

“God told me I would be a child of love and everyday day I see my purpose and remain committed to helping those who are lost find their one true purpose, which is unconditional love.”

A deeply-spiritual person, Makamillion’s campaign theme is also reflective of his belief.

“My campaign, The One Campaign, is inspired by God. I got up out of my bed from a dream to bring back the people as one.

“One God, one love, one leader, one life, one code, one team, one vision, one people. All of us are one. My number is one, I am putting up one finger, which is also the voting finger, so that is the subliminal message to come out and vote.”

While the UNC’s theme is Yellow is the Code, Makamillion’s colours of choice for his campaign are white and yellow.

“At the end of the day, yellow is the code, but I just decided to come with a millennial Gen Z campaign to basically reach the young voters, some who are voting for the first time and others who are disenfranchised or disenchanted for whatever reason.

“Not only that, ‘the yellow is the code’ was my original 2023 Marabella West campaign which became a national campaign.” Makamillion is the sitting representative for that local government district on the San Fernando City Corporation.

His campaign, he said, “It’s all about purity, all about prosperity, love, peace and positivity. That is what I represent as being The One.”

TT's politics has been replete with cultural icons who have joined the political fray, including calypsonian Winston “Gypsy” Peters, Independent Senator Helon Francis, the late senator Rawle “Axe Back” Titus, comedian Errol Fabien, who is contesting the Point Fortin seat as an NTA candidate, among others.

For Makamillion, the transition into politics was never on his horizon, but a promise to his late mother Gail Attong Alibocus who died from cancer about a decade ago. His father, Dr Stephen Alibocus, also died from cancer.

Just about an hour before his mother died, he recalled, at her bedside she asked him to honour three requests. The first for him to stand by the side of the family’s matriarch, her mother and his grandmother, Semoy Attong, in managing Charlie’s pudding, which he did until her death.

Secondly, to take care of his older brother, “who was like a black sheep in the family.” He fulfilled that and continues to do so.

Thirdly, he reflected, “She told me she had a vision of me as a politician. She told me everybody is going to love and support me and even though she will not be here physically, she will be with me in spirit everywhere I go."

A series of events subsequently, his attending a candlelight vigil for a murder victim in Aranguez, with a team of entertainers giving support to the UNC which hosted it, meeting Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar whom he admired, led to him becoming a candidate in the 2023 local elections for the Marabella West seat.

“I made history by winning that electoral district which was held by the PNM for 23 straight years. My mother was my drive, my determination to win.”

Just like he turned Marabella West from a PNM stronghold to a UNC seat, Alibocas said he plans to do the same with San Fernando East which has never been won by any other political party but the PNM.

The current MP, who is seeking a second term, Brian Manning, is the son of the late prime minister Patrick Manning who held the seat for over four unbroken decades.

While many tell him this is a hard seat to win, Makamillion said he is walking the length and breadth of the constituency with faith.

“A lot of youths, people don’t know what it is to believe. When you come from a mother like mine, who taught me what faith is, to believe in myself, that is all I know. When the odds were against me in Marabella West, I was able to rise above it and give birth to ‘a rising sun’ because of that faith.

“I feel my mothers’ spirit in this campaign and I believe I can win.”

He said he also draws inspiration from Persad-Bissessar, who also conquered in the face of massive intimidation and naysayers, when she fought the great leaders like Basdeo Panday for internal governance and Patrick Manning for prime ministership.

“People doubted she could do it, but she showed them and if she could have done it, so can I.

“I am on a journey to fulfil my purpose of love and greatness. Greatness in the sense that it is a seat of greatness, giving respect to the late Patrick Manning and what he has done for that constituency and the people.

“I think the current MP has lost touch with the ground. I want to bring back that love to Sando East, that level of compassion Mr Manning demonstrated, level of care, the ability of ordinary people to reach you when they need you."

As a UNC councillor, Makamillion has not only been talking the talk, but walking the walk, present at every function and event hosted by the PNM-led San Fernando City Corporation.

“Because San Fernando is my home. I love San Fernando, and I want to do right by the people of San Fernando.”

His experience as a councillor, the neglect and need he has seen first-hand, youths turning to crime because the education system has failed them and they cannot hold a decent job, the proliferation of single, unemployed mothers, and other ills, he said, caused him to transition from local to electoral politics.

“I believe if I am a representative at that level, I can better serve the needs of the people.”

He decried the state of neglect of play parks, recreation grounds and some sporting facilities in the constituency, saying this could be a catalyst for the development of the next Brian Lara, Dwight Yorke, Ato Boldon, Hasely Crawford, Jereem Richards and other sporting ambassadors.

“I am most thankful to God for this opportunity to serve. I want to bring back the love to my community and give constituents an equal chance to grow and develop into productive, model citizens.”