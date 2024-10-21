Rowley off to CHOGM, Young to act as PM again

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, right, chats with MP Stuart Young in the Lower House in 2018. - File photo

THE Prime Minister travelled to New York on October 21 en route to Apia, Samoa to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), in a media release, said CHOGM’s theme this year is One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth.

It said the meeting will focus on democratic institutions upholding human rights, democracy, and the rule of law; combating climate change; economies supporting recovery and prosperity; and societies empowering individuals for a peaceful and productive life.

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Dr Amery Browne and TT’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Vishnu Dhanpaul will accompany Dr Rowley to the meeting.

During Rowley’s absence, the OPM said Minister of Energy and Energy Affairs and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young will act as Prime Minister.

This comes amid recent questions over Young's fitness for a leadership position after a public outcry over comments he made in Parliament on October 10.

Young was heard on an open mic alluding to a politician transporting women and then commenting on the sexuality of the Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and suggesting she was about to engage in explicit acts with other women.

He escaped being sent to the Privileges Committee by apologising to MPs and his constituents on October 17 in the House of Representatives.

Young said the words he uttered sotte voce (in a soft voice) during the budget debate on October 10 were unparliamentary.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and utterances and would like to record my humblest apology to the House, the Members of the House and the population who I represent for my indiscretion and the ensuing disturbance that my words have caused.”

He said it was never his intention to bring odium to the House and the Parliament.

“In the circumstances, I withdraw the unparliamentary language and I ask that my unreserved apology for the said utterances be recorded and I conclude by reaffirming my commitment to the Parliament and the people of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. I thank you.”

Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde, in the chair, noted Young’s apology and opted to not send him to the Privileges Committee.

“By apologising, the minister has demonstrated remorse for his comments, reaffirmed his commitment to the values and norms which obtain in this House, and rejected his previous behaviour which fell far beneath what is expected as a member of Parliament.

He added, “It would be beneath the dignity of this House not to accept the apology of the honourable member,” and ruled the matter did not “warrant any further action” by the House or its Privileges Committee.

Forde however called on MPs to “uphold the dignity of this House and conduct the nation’s business in a manner (befit of) their station.”

There has been speculation in recent months about whether Young will succeed Rowley, who turns 75 on October 24, as political leader.

During the budget debate on October 11, Rowley said, “I am now in my tenth year as Prime Minister. I too may be a swan. As long as I could leave here, having done the best for the people of Trinidad and Tobago, it doesn’t matter when I leave.”

He also told Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George a short while later, “It was a pleasure working with you as parliamentary speaker. I don’t know how much longer I would have in this Parliament. But I have done my duty, and I kept the course. I have run the race, and I look forward not for a pot of gold but for my family at the end of this rainbow.”

Young often travels as part of Rowley's ministerial contingent to high-level meetings and conferences.

In the past, Finance Minister Colm Imbert has acted as prime minister when Rowley was out of the country.

However, when Rowley travelled to the United States for a medical checkup last month, Young acted as prime minister.

This development, coupled with Rowley's recent comments, has fuelled speculation that Young is being groomed to take over the leadership of the party.

