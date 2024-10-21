Republic Bank's Power to Make a Difference programme creates positive change

Republic Bank officials celebrate with representatives of non-governmental, educational and charitable organisations selected be part of the 2024/2025 cohort of the Republic Bank Power to Make A Difference programme. -

Sixty-six non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working to create positive societal change have been selected as the 2024/2025 beneficiaries of the Republic Bank Power to Make a Difference (PMAD) programme.

A media release said, the bank announced its PMAD partners at the annual launch of its flagship corporate social responsibility programme at its Republic House headquarters on October 10.

Inspired by the theme, Expanding Our Sustainable Footprint, the event underscored the bank’s efforts, through engaged collaboration with the non-profit sector, to build a better and more equitable Trinidad and Tobago.

For 2024/2025, Republic Bank will disburse $25 million to support non-governmental, educational and charitable organisations that advance the development of society through initiatives that promote education, healthcare, environmental preservation, inclusion, culture, sport and youth development, poverty alleviation and entrepreneurship.

This marks the second tranche of Republic’s five-year commitment to invest $125 million for social good through PMAD over the period 2023-2028, the release said.

In addition to funding, Republic continues its longstanding tradition of having its executive and staff working directly alongside its PMAD partners in support of their missions and projects.

Speaking at the launch, vice president P Vic Salickram said, “Our purpose is to create positive change not just through funding, but by investing our time and energy.

“What sets us apart is that we are not just writing cheques. Given our financial success, that may be considered the easy thing to do. We are here to roll up our sleeves, to engage personally, and to work side by side with you – our trusted partners – to bring about the change we want to see.”

Originally launched 21 years ago in TT, the Republic Bank Power to Make a Difference is aligned to the bank’s environmental, sustainability, and governance (ESG) targets and its commitment to under the UN Principles for Responsible Banking to contribute to the realisation of the SDGs. Since its establishment, the programme has grown significantly in scope and reach and today, it extends into several other territories where Republic Bank operates including Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, Grenada, Guyana and Suriname.

Ultimately, the release said, PMAD reflects the bank's commitment to leveraging its resources and expertise to enhance the quality of life and build stronger, more resilient in the communities throughout the Caribbean.

The Power to Make a Difference programme is grounded on four key pillars: the power to learn, succeed, help and care. These pillars, it said, represent the core values that guide Republic Bank’s efforts to create meaningful and lasting impact in society.

