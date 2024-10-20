NESC graduates told: Government putting young people first

Graduates at the NESC Technical Institute graduation ceremony Point Lisas, Couva on October 19. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

EDUCATION Ministry deputy permanent secretary Wilson Henderson Jnr says government puts young people at the front of its development agenda.

He made this comment when he addressed a graduation ceremony at the National Energy Skills Centre's (NESC) Technical Institute in Couva on October 19.

"The government has firmly placed young people at the core of its agenda, a commitment embodied in the first pillar of our National Development Strategy, Vision 2030."

Henderson Jnr said that pillar states, "Putting People First: Nurturing Our Greatest Asset."

He added it was against this background that the ministry placed emphasis on technical vocational training through entities such as NESC to help equip young people with the skills they need to be competitive and become productive members of the modern-day workforce.

Henderson Jnr congratulated graduates for embracing these opportunities.

"I am truly encouraged today by the fact that all of you have seized the opportunity to channel your energy and creativity."

In delivering the feature address at the ceremony, President Christine Kangaloo shared this view.

She also encouraged young people to avoid a "get rich quick" mentality, which could lead them to a life of crime and ultimately, a dead end.

"The stories of young men and women in this country giving up in despair and giving themselves over to a life of crime must never be your story."

At the heart of these stories, Kangaloo said, are young people in search of a formula to "get rich quick."