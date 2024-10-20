Jockey Satesh Sookhan to make racing debut

Action in the Trinidad Derby Stakes at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima last year. FILE PHOTO -

JASON CLIFTON

A total of 34 horses have been declared for day 11 of the 2024 racing season at Santa Rosa Park, Arima on October 26.

The feature event on the day's card will be the penultimate race, in which six runners will face starter Wayne Campbell at approximately 3.45pm. Of the six declared runners, champion trainer John O'Brien will saddle three.

It is expected that In The Headlines, a very impressive winner on Derby Day, would be sent off as pre-race favourite for this 1,500m turf event.

The other two O'Brien horses are US-bred The Goddess Nike and local-bred Princess Aruna. Also entered in this clash will be American-bred runner Striking Chrome that will fly the flag for owner/trainer Clyde Rambaran. Trainer Ramesh Ramroop will send out US-bred Sneaky Cheeky with the hope of spoiling O'Brien's trio.

Also on Saturday, three-kilo claimer Satesh Sookhan will have his first two rides. The young apprentice weighs 41.5 kg. The lad has secured bookings on Ziah in the day's opener for trainer Chester Roberts, and in the curtain event aboard Capital Tee for owner/trainer Derek Balwant.

Former champion apprentice Jovika Boodramsingh will also make a return to the local circuit after competing in Guyana. Jovika has secured two mounts on the five-race card. These mounts are Just Exhale in the second race for trainer Terrance Thomas and owner Lance Warner Jr. Then in the finale Boodramsingh with the leg up on Davindra for trainer Michale Lutchman.

Meanwhile, Omar Mohammed is now an open jockey after he celebrated his 28th birthday a couple weeks ago.

Post time for the five-race card is 1.30pm.