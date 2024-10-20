East Port of Spain Development Co gets new board

Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce, third left, with the members of the board of directors of the East Port of Spain Development Co Ltd on October 18 at the ministry on South Quay, Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Housing and Urban Development

THE Ministry of Housing and Urban Development says its newly-installed board of directors of the East Port of Spain Development Co Ltd will drive projects to revitalise the area.

In a news release on October 18, the ministry said the installation of the new board marked a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of East Port of Spain.

The ceremony, held at the ministry on October 18, it said "underscored the Government’s unwavering dedication to urban renewal, economic growth, and community empowerment within this vital region of the capital city."

Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce said the pivotal role of the board is driving projects aligned with government’s Vision 2030 mandate.

He commended the reappointed chairman and directors for their exemplary leadership over the past two years, the release said. He said they had an instrumental role in spearheading transformative infrastructure and socio-economic initiatives.

Leonce also welcomed the four new board members: Tramaine Burgess-Rodriguez, Lisa Robinson, Sharon Quintyne and Melissa Griffith.

He said, "The newly-appointed directors bring fresh perspectives and expertise to the company’s efforts in urban regeneration and community development."

He urged the board to focus not only on completing existing projects but on building a legacy of long-term socioeconomic progress.

“Your task is not merely to create infrastructure but to champion a broader vision for East Port of Spain that addresses the community’s needs for education, economic security, and sustainable development,” he said.

Leonce announced a $20 million investment for fiscal year 2024/2025 to revitalise East Port of Spain.

“This allocation will not only enhance physical infrastructure but also foster significant socio-economic benefits through a $4 million investment in social and economic programmes focused on personal development, entrepreneurial training, and literacy initiatives,” Leonce said.

He said the board implemented 38 social and economic programmes in fiscal 2023/2024. Which, he said, had a profound impact on the community.

He also highlighted the success stories of programme participants who have secured employment in construction projects across the capital city, demonstrating the tangible benefits of these initiatives.

The East Port of Spain Development Co Ltd board of directors

Reappointed board members:

Hillan Morean (chairman)

Dr Charisa-Marie Francois

Tricia Goden

Jean Maxine Richards

Jesse Williams

Dr Keron Victor

Alana Kirk-Wilson

New Board Members:

Tramaine Burgess-Rodriguez

Lisa Robinson

Sharon Quintyne

Melissa Griffith