Celebrating teaching excellence at UWI

UWI Guardian Life of the Caribbean Premium Teaching Awardees 2024 Dr Freddy James, Dr Yomica Powder-Georgeand Dr Letetia Addison received their awards on September 26, at the LRC Auditorium, UWI, St Augustine campus. - Photo courtesy UWI

A FORMER high school teacher and her past student at Bishop's High School, Tobago were among three awardees at 2024 UWI/Guardian Life of the Caribbean Premium Teaching Awards.

The UWI/Guardian Life of the Caribbean Premium Teaching Awards 2024, a celebration of excellence in education, was hosted by the UWI, St Augustine Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETL), and Guardian Life of The Caribbean, on September 26, at the LRC Auditorium, UWI, St Augustine campus.

Dr Yomica Powder-George – lecturer, organic chemistry; Dr Freddy James – senior lecturer, School of Education; and Dr Letetia Addison, Project Officer II, University Office of Planning were honoured for their commitment to enriching the learning experiences of their students.

The event was themed Empowering Educators, Enriching Learners: The AI Education Era.

In a news release on October 14, UWI said the awards have been celebrating teaching excellence since 2000.

The awards, it said, aim to recognise and honour the dedication of educators who continuously strive to elevate the learning experience for students.

Powder-George, expressed her gratitude on behalf of her fellow awardees stating, “This prestigious recognition not only embodies our individual teaching journeys but also the need to be adaptable as educators.”

The release said she reflected on the past four years of challenges and growth, emphasising the significant role of educators in navigating the evolving landscape of education alongside AI.

She noted, “As educators, we must be authentic and intentional in our teaching. Our teaching philosophies are guided by the understanding that teaching should be inspiring, learning empowering, and that educators should adopt a holistic approach to student success.”

Powder-George highlighted the importance of creating a psychologically safe and inclusive learning environment, fostering critical thinking and creativity.

She also acknowledged that their success was a collective effort, thanking the CETL team for their support and the collaborative spirit of their colleagues.

Powder-George also thanked her co-recipient James, who was her high school teacher, expressing gratitude for the key role James played in her educational journey. She shared how meaningful it was to stand alongside her as an awardee, highlighting the full circle of mentorship and learning.

Powder-George concluded by urging everyone to embrace their roles as educators and innovators, “Let us continue to soar together, inspired by our Pelican Pride, and ensure that The UWI remains at the forefront of educational excellence.”

Dr Brian Cockburn, acting deputy principal of the UWI, St Augustine Campus said, “Education is not just about filling minds; it’s about lighting fires. The integration of AI into our educational practices holds the potential to ignite new pathways for teaching and learning, enriching the educational experience for both educators and students.”

The release said he also acknowledged the challenges posed by the covid19 pandemic and the rise of generative AI in education, urging participants to embrace the benefits that AI offers while also recognising the need for thoughtful policies to guide its integration into the educational framework.

President of Guardian Life of the Caribbean, Samanta Saugh said the awards highlight the company's dedication to supporting educational advancement.

In a special moment to close the ceremony, the CETL team Dr LeRoy Hill director, Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETL), UWI, St Augustine Campus and Dr Justin Zephyrine, CETL Faculty Development Specialist presented a special award to recently retired deputy principal Prof Indar Ramnarine.

Ramnarine is a distinguished academic in the field of applied ichthyology (fisheries and aquaculture) and began his term as deputy principal at the St Augustine Campus in August 2017 and ended August 2024, the release said.

“His leadership and expertise have been instrumental in shaping policies and initiatives that promote sustainable resource management and environmental protection. As the founding dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology, Prof Ramnarine led a major curriculum revision, introducing innovative programmes in technology and science,” said the CETL team.