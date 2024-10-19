Flow, Arrive Alive partner on road safety awareness

Reneasha Simmons, senior manager-people; left, Daryll Lewis, global HSE manager; Jerome Skinner, manager, Arrive Alive, Yolande Agard-Simmons, senior sanager-sommunications. -

“You have control over how you drive” was the mantra of the session delivered by Jerome Skinner, manager of the road safety NGO Arrive Alive, to Flow employees on October 11.

The theme was Road Safety Awareness – Better Drivers. Safer Roads.

This collaboration, led by the HSE department of local telecommunications leader Flow, forms part of the company’s initiatives for its Health and Wellness Awareness month, a media release said.

The presentation included a robust strategy to change behaviour by examining the behaviour that needs to be changed; identifying the triggers to negative action; and appreciating the impact of negative patterns; along with the role of traffic law enforcement.

“Road safety is a crucial aspect of our daily lives, impacting how we commute to work, school, and back home. By raising awareness and providing valuable information, we aim to encourage safer road practices among all road users, including our employees and their loved ones,” said Flow’s global HSE manager Darryl Lewis. “We can work together to make a positive difference and contribute to reducing the number of accidents and injuries on the roads. Our employees’ participation and commitment to road safety is highly appreciated. Stay safe and keep spreading the word!"

Tinesha Monsegue, senior business administrator, Flow, said, “As a driver and mother of two, the session was very informative. It reinforced what I already know and reminded me of the role I play in my safety, my children’s safety and the safety of all road users.”

Arrive Alive’s mission is “to advocate for better road traffic management systems and to support and educate the various stakeholders on the complex issues of road safety through inter-agency collaboration and intervention and to positively impact the behaviour of all road users so as to preserve lifestyles and save lives,” with a vision of “keeping families together with zero injuries and zero fatalities.”