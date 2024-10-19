Female singers pay tribute to Mother Lakshmi on Divali album

Masala Entertainment has released its second Divali album, Divali Ka Masala 2.0, featuring artistes from TT, Guyana, Suriname, and Florida performing upbeat devotional tracks. -

"It's a blending of different voices, backgrounds, cultures – all themed for one cause – the celebration of Divali," a media release said.

It is the brand's second consecutive year of producing a massive music project for the Divali season, the release said.

Masala Entertainment, which was conceptualised by singer ClimaxXx, celebrated its fourth anniversary this year. ClimaxXx said the inspiration behind the projects is to promote unity through music.

ClimaxXx, xecutive producer and mastermind behind the two albums, said the new album will include a song collaboration featuring seven female singers. He sees this song as a tribute to all women, as Hindus worship a goddess, Mother Lakshmi, during Divali, the release said.

"The woman is an important part of every household as women are creators, and nurturers and that song pays homage to them all," ClimaxXx said in the release.

The first Divali album also titled Divali Ka Masala, was released in 2023 and consisted of 12 tracks by 15 artists.

Divali Ka Masala translates to "the Spice of Divali," the release said. It said the title "perfectly describes each album as it's a combination of both beautiful and upbeat devotional tracks."

The 2024 album project highlights various styles and origins and includes Trinidadian artistes Katelin Sultan, Sangeeta Ragoobar, Savita Singh, ClimaxXx, Reehanna Gopaul, Ryan Dhanlal, Hitman, Neera Harripersad, Rawytee Ramroop, Ambika Bissoon, Nisha B, Val, Anuradha Hansraj and Rooplal Girdharie; Guyanese singer Elizabeth Wong; Surinamese singer Neelam Matadin; and Arianna Thackurdeen from Florida.

The album was produced by Kishore Wizzy Ramdath at Wizz Studios. Ramdath also produced the 2023 album.

The release said Masala Entertainment has been a key component in sharing local Indian culture throughout the year and not just during this time of year. It hosts many events which create income streams for TT entertainers, the release said. During the Divali period, it also arranges religious events for various establishments and temples.

This year, Masala has partnered with Persads D Food King, for a series of Divali pop-up events at all store locations. Its aim is to share culture, religion and music in all spaces where it can be appreciated, the release said.

Masala's annual Divali celebrations will continue with its Divali Queen competition on October 19 at Gookoolsingh Sports Ground, San Pedro, Rio Claro, and talented artistes are expected to perform.

The release said Masala has always been about giving back, especially to the community that supports it. Its roadshows, volunteer work, religous events and the Divali Ka Masala albums are its way of showing the love it received since inception.

