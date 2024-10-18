Unbecoming

Energy Minister Stuart Young - Photo by Gabriel Williams

THE HOUSE of Representatives is sometimes called the Lower House. Energy Minister Stuart Young has reminded us why.

As Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her MPs on October 10 staged a walkout of Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s budget wind-up, Mr Young taunted.

He spoke of “girls” being run in a “backroom” for all and of Ms Persad-Bissessar going to “zamie.”

Cursing was heard from him.

So shocking was this that even Mr Imbert, whose rhetorical excesses are such that he required five hours to deliver a budget, had to urge the Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP to “cool it,” warning the microphone was on.

One wonders what is said when the microphone is off.

Even Mr Young, recently made “silk,” or senior counsel, by Cabinet, concedes he has fallen short of what is expected of him. Otherwise he would not have apologised on October 16.

But the truth is, in directing smears at his political opponents, the minister debased not only them, but the entirety of the House.

He has confirmed in the minds of onlookers that while the state has spent millions on Red House renovations, the political discourse therein has not been upgraded. On the contrary.

The minister’s claim that this incident has served as an unnecessary distraction from pressing issues facing the country is completely correct.

It has been a distraction entirely of his own making.

Whatever the fate of the opposition’s move to have Mr Young censured, his kind of discourse is not appropriate anywhere, whether inside or outside of Parliament.

The Minister of Energy, who is also Minister in the Office of the PM, in his apology alluded to his oath of office and spoke confidently of continuing to serve “without fear or favour, malice or ill-will.”

But that should have been “without fear or favour, affection or ill-will” – meaning a minister should serve all people, not just his party.

That is also why Mr Young’s jibes at the UNC MPs were so unbecoming.

Ironically, while the opposition will make heavy weather of this incident, its own history is replete with similar outrages.

It was only recently that Moruga MP Michelle Benjamin had to be cautioned after she resurrected memory of a misogynistic meme deployed against Ms Persad-Bissessar.

The UNC leader, too, once infamously called the Prime Minister an “Oreo.”

Meanwhile, Dr Rowley has spoken, at different points, of “cat” and “jack--s.”

And there was the “Calcutta ship.”

Picong, cross-talk, whatever label is put on all such misbehaviour by spin doctors, the reality is it sets a terrible example.

And it makes one question the inner realities of politics in TT, at a time when leaders tell citizens to hold strain and urge artistes to clean up their lyrics.

Lower House indeed.

