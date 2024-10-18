Trinidad and Tobago ComicCon 2024 – a superhero celebration

Wolverine (in yellow) with two spidermen from the Spiderverse. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

TT ComicCon is back with its second annual instalment on October 19 at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

ComicCon, short for Comic Book Convention, is a haven for comic book enthusiasts and superhero fans to indulge in rare collectibles, cosplay entertainment, and meet talented artists and writers from the comic book world, from 9 am-8 pm.

Michael Abraham, the event promoter and a comic book enthusiast and collector for over 20 years, said, “It’s all about providing a forum for Trini comic book fans in the form of promoting our TT ComicCon brand here in Trinidad and Tobago.”

He said the event aligns with the global ComicCon community by way of networking internationally with writers and artists from comic book brands in the US.

After years of selling comic books, engaging with customers, and observing the strong local support for superhero movies in cinemas, Abraham recognised the demand for an annual ComicCon locally, leading to the creation of TT ComicCon.

The event not only provides a platform for comic book lovers but also plays a key role in promoting local talent Abraham said.

“TT ComicCon helps showcase local talent, whether it's artists, writers, or costume designers. We provide the events, but our objective is to eventually export this local talent internationally.”

He is also committed to helping local artists and writers develop their own comic book characters and stories.

Despite challenges, TT ComicCon 2023 was a success, and this year the event has a major sponsor – Imax/Cinema One Ltd – due to the support of CEO Ingrid Jahra. This partnership has paved the way for exciting enhancements.

“This year, we have specially-invited guests from San Diego, USA, including story writer Selina Cabrera, artist Noah Rodriguez, and the number-one US exclusive retailer/comic influencer/creator/writer – Epic Nation Collectibles.”

Cosplay, a staple of ComicCon, will feature prominently again this year, with cash prizes for the best-dressed participants. Patrons can expect a range of entertainment, including live performances, gaming, anime merchandise, and the sale of rare comic books.

Patrons will gain access to all shows and activities, while additional purchases such as food, refreshments, and merchandise will be available.

Abraham is confident that TT ComicCon will continue to grow in both scope and popularity. He aims to export local talent internationally.

“We aim to get more enthusiasts to see the business side of comic books, and how TT writers and artists can utilise and somehow monetise their talents by creating their own comic books,” he said.

Looking ahead, Abraham shared his vision for ComicCon, “Once we attract more corporate sponsorship, we just intend to make the 2025 event bigger and better for the public.”

Tickets are available at Rebel Yell Stores, Body Art on D Avenue, MVE Collectibles in Chaguanas, As New Toys and Ultimate Art Studios, Arima. ︎

For more info on ComicCon: follow on Instagram: @TTComicon.