Hillview pip 'El Do' East to SSFL east championship title

Hillview College's championship football team. -

Hillview College (27 points) clinched the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) east zone championship division by a two-point margin on October 18 when they earned a 2-0 win over St George's College in Tunapuna in the final round of action.

Hillview entered the tenth round of matches with a slender two-point margin over the second-placed El Dorado East Secondary, and a double by the 14-year-old Tafari Kerr ensured the former school remained atop the six-team table.

El Dorado did their bit to keep the pressure on Hillview as they hammered their rivals El Dorado West Secondary by a 6-1 margin to finish on 25 points.

However, thanks to Kerr, Hillview will be the team going forward to represent the east zone in the Big 5 championship division playoffs. The top three teams from the Big 5 playoffs will gain promotion for the 2025 premier division campaign.

In the north zone, Trinity College Moka (21 points) maintained their perfect record when they got a massive 6-0 win over Diego Martin Central to claim the north championship crown.

>

The victories for Hillview and Trinity Moka confirmed their status as championship division winners alongside the south zone's Pleasantville Secondary, central's Carapichaima East Secondary and Tobago's Scarborough Secondary. These three schools sealed their title spots before the final round of games.

On October 18, Carapichaima East (30 points) completed a perfect season in the central zone when they defeated Couva West Secondary by a 2-0 margin in Balmain, Couva courtesy goals from Keilon Forde and Kamarli Wilson.

Scarborough were on a bye for the final round of matches, with their championship-sealing win coming on October 15 when they edged Pentecostal Light and Life by a 2-1 margin.