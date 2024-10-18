Geriatric Society honours Winston Dookeran, Carl Alfonso for dedication to Trinidad Tobago

Dr Lavanya Thondawada of the Geriatric Society of TT, left, Lesley Alfonso, retired brig gen Carl Alfonso, who was honoured by the GSTT, and Fr Martin Sirju. -

In celebration of the 34th commemoration of the UN International Day of Older Persons, the Geriatric Society of Trinidad Tobago (GSTT) said it has recognised retired brigadier general Carl Alfred Alfonso and former Central Bank governor Winston Dookeran for their dedication to the country and its society.

The Day of Older Persons was observed on October 1 under the theme, Ageing with Dignity: the Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide.

At the presentation of the award at his Tacarigua home, Dookeran said criticising the nation is inconsequential. Instead, he called for prioritising stronger, more inclusive communities that address the needs of older people, a media release from the GSTT said.

He emphasised that younger generations should learn from the first-hand experiences of the elderly to gain valuable perspectives.

Dookeran and Alfonso were presented with awards on October 5.

Alfonso, a former minister of national security, stressed the need for faith and prayer during challenging times. He said ageing has brought him mental clarity, allowing him to embrace the process gracefully, the release said.

Fr Martin Sirju, who was at the presentation at Alfonso's home in St Ann's, noted the importance of a holistic approach to (elderly) care, saying it not only heals the psychological state of mind but also enhances mental and physical health.

Founder of the Geriatric Society Dr Lavanya Thondawada called for more volunteers to support the elderly population.

"Volunteering with the GSTT programme fosters connections across generations, ensuring the elderly feel valued, while promoting an inclusive society where all ages can thrive," she said in the release.