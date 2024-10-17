TTPost workers' union: We are living on 2013 salaries

TTPost Workers Union general secretary David Forbes, centre, alongside president Shellon Trim, during a media conference in 2019. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Over a decade after a job evaluation by HRC Associates recommended an 18.6 per cent pay increase for TTPost workers, the TT Postal Workers’ Union (TTPWU) is still trying to get the increase implemented.

On October 17, seven months after they protested outside TTPost’s corporate shop in Scarborough, union members went to the office of the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) in St Clair, Port of Spain to deliver a letter.

Addressed to the CPO, Dr Daryl Dindial, the letter outlines the union's concerns and calls for the CPO to address them. David Forbes, general secretary of the TTPWU, read the letter aloud to media as he stood outside the CPO's office.

"The TTPWU would have written and hand-delivered to your office (letters) dated April 22, 2022, and February 23, 2024, not having received a response to those letters from your good self.

"And knowing that the management of TTPost has not received any guidelines for the implementation of the said 18.6 per cent increase for which past and present employees of TTPost have been waiting...we believe that it will be only just that the increase become a reality for the employees involved.

"We were hopeful that Colm Imbert, Minister of Finance, would have made allocations in his fiscal budget for the settlement of this long outstanding issue. In this regard the union once again makes a call on your good office to treat with the implementation of same as such implementation will indeed bring about a greater level of relief to the present salaries of the employees of TTPost."

The letter was also forwarded to the Minister of Finance, Minister of Public Utilities and George Alexis, the general manager of TTPost.

"We have been living on 2013 salaries," Forbes said. "And it is only prudent and fair that they adjust, rightfully 18.6 per cent to the salaries of all workers of the postal sector. Including those who have retired and the families of those who would have died."

Forbes told Newsday there has been no communication from management on the issue.

"When we made proposals for 2014-2016 we have not had a response from the management of TTPost."

He said the last collective agreement was for the period 2008-2010 but the job evaluation, which applied to the period 2011-2013, was not adhered to by management per the signed memorandum of agreement. The agreement stipulated adjustments to job descriptions and was meant to include the 18.6 per cent increase. Forbes said TTPost workers adhered to the job description agreements but the 18.6 per cent increase was never paid.

"The company is aware that have been working with this job description since 2011...but the question of remuneration remains unaddressed."

Newsday called TTPost's general manager George Alexis on three occasions. Twice we were told he was in a meeting and the third time the call was not answered.