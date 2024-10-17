Rough seas warning for the weekend

In this file photo, several yachts anchored in the sea near the Foreshore, Port of Spain. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

NORTHERN and eastern coastal areas of Tobago and to a lesser extent Trinidad will be under a hazardous seas alert – yellow level – from 11 pm on October 19-11 pm on October 20.

In an alert issued at 1.41 pm on October 17, the Met Office said, "Long period northerly and north-easterly swells are expected to produce large breakers to affect near-shore northern and eastern coastal areas of Tobago and Trinidad (to a lesser extent)."

It said although the event is expected to be short-lived, impacts include battering waves, exacerbated at high tides, along affected shorelines.

The Met Office said near-shore activities including fishing, swimming and boat mooring could be disrupted.

It told all marine interests to monitor near-shore sea conditions and exercise extra caution along affected coasts.

>

It also said to limit nearshore marine activities.

The Met Office said people should monitor updates from official sites including the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service at www.metoffice.gov.tt and information and instructions from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management at www.odpm.gov.tt.