Robinson-Regis: 806 home improvement grants handed out in fiscal 23/24

Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis. - File photo

MORE THAN 800 home improvement grants have been handed out by the Ministry of Housing in the last fiscal year.

This was revealed as the ministry's budgetary allocation of $853,842,000 was approved by Parliament's Standing Finance Committee on October 15.

Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said 806 people were recipients of the home improvement grants with the largest number of recipients (135) coming from the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation.

She was unable to give the names of the recipients as she said she did not have authorisation to reveal their names.

However, she provided a breakdown of the grants by Regional Corporation.

“From Arima there were 30 persons, Sangre Grande – 108, Tunapuna/Piarco – 63, San Juan/Laventille – 68, Port of Spain – 24, Diego Martin – 30, Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo – 135, Chaguanas – 46, San Fernando – 23 Penal Debe – 98, Siparia – 66, Mayaro/Rio Claro – 19, Princess Town – 80, and Point Fortin – 10.”

She emphasised the importance of the grant.

“They are necessary equip households to carry out basic structural repairs that will reduce their vulnerability and enhance their living conditions. It's also a government programme to maintain the current housing stock by increasing the number of homes that undergo repairs and reduce the annual demand for new homes.”

Robinson-Regis said the Housing and Village Improvement Programme was also heavily subscribed with 306 houses completed.

This programme is designed to improve the housing conditions and community facilities of residents in rural and peri-urban areas.

It utilises an aided self-help approach with the objective of targeting residents of disadvantaged villages and aims to uplift the lives of families through the development of communities that are functional, attractive and encourages communication and enables collaboration.

The Ministry provides a subsidy to successful beneficiaries for the purchase of construction materials and payment towards labour cost for the construction and repairs to homes.

The constituencies of Toco Sangre Grande – 56, Lopinot/Bon Air – 36, San Fernando East – 41, Point Fortin – 24, and La Horquetta/Talparo – 19, had the most housing subsidy recipients.

The programme also focuses on early and emergency works for the development and upgrade of basic infrastructure, utilities and services in villages; development of a historic/preservation theme for the villages to help create a sense of place and pride; and identification of both cultural and social services and facilities.

She said almost 60 projects of this nature have been identified.

“There are 58 projects that have been scoped and designed. All have been tendered. Seven contracts were awarded, two of which are completed. There are eight infrastructure development projects, six of which have been completed, and 59 maintenance projects in villages throughout Trinidad.”

She said the programme has led to job creation and entrepreneurial training in communities across the country.

“Since the inception of this programme, we have had approximately 10,000 jobs which have been created directly, and we have also facilitated benefits by providing micro enterprise training and engaging in community development initiatives throughout these areas, in partnership with other government agencies.”