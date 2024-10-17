Nicholas Paul eliminated in World Champs keirin quarter-final

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul. - AP FILE PHOTO

TT cyclist Nicholas Paul had a tough return to the international competitive circuit when he was eliminated in the men’s keirin quarter-finals at the 2024 Tissot UCI Track World Championships in Ballerup, Denmark, on October 17.

After placing second in heat two, behind three-time Paris Olympic gold medallist Dutchman Harry Lavreysen, Paul automatically advanced to the quarter-final stage.

Likewise, the top two finishers from the other four heats also progressed.

Into the quarters, Paul did not fare well and finished sixth of six riders in heat one of three. Only the top four finishers moved on to the semis.

Paul resumes his Worlds campaign on October 19 when he faces the starter in the opening-round men’s sprint qualifying.

Additionally, in the afternoon session on October 17, TT endurance cyclist Akil Campbell hits the track for the men’s scratch race.