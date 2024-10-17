$100k of $3.3m for zoo repairs used in fiscal 2024

Minister of Agriculture Kazim Hosein. - File photo

AGRICULTURE Minister Kazim Hosein says for fiscal 2024, procurement delays left the ministry with no choice but to spend only $100,000 of the $3.3 million allocated for repairs and maintenance at the Emperor Valley Zoo.

He made the statement during the Standing Finance Committee’s discussion of the 2024/2025 budget in Parliament on the afternoon of October 16.

The draft estimates of income and expenditure for statutory boards show the total allocation for maintenance and repairs at the zoo was $3,300,000 for fiscal 2024.

However, the revised estimates show only $100,000 was used. The document further shows the revised estimate is $2,020,000.

Asked by Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo why the full allocation was not used, Hosein said, “We wanted to spend more, but because of the procurement delays at that time, we just couldn’t do it all at once.”

He added, “But we intend to spend the money that we have now into maintenance of existing and already completed exhibits.”

He said several sections of the zoo are incomplete and the ageing infrastructure must undergo additional work, including the exhibits for the lions, monkeys and birds.

Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram asked whether the fiscal 2025 allocation of $4 million – a $1.9 million decrease – for supplies and materials under goods and services would cover food for the zoo animals.

Hosein said that allocation “would be insufficient” for fiscal 2025 and the money will be used to buy “specialised food for the ostriches, flamingos, etc; pharmaceuticals and cleaning supplies.

“A virement (transfer of funds) will be needed.”

Ratiram said the zoo needs sufficient money for its operations and that he does not want “a repeat” of what happened to Jack, a red kangaroo from the zoo who died earlier this year.

“It was because of the media and the very responsible reporting that we have in this country (that) the media was able to highlight the incident at the zoo.”

After months of being asked about the animal by Newsday and an article being published on its lack of transparency, the zoo admitted Jack had died in May.

Photos of him which led to the public being concerned about his health went viral in March, but the ministry investigated and said he was in fair health at the time.

Ratiram also asked about allocations for upgrades for visitors at the zoo. A total of $15 million has been allocated for fiscal 2025.

With a budget of $56 million, the expansion is set to include a cinema, bar, wine and coffee shop and restaurant, among other things.

Many members of the public, as well as the zoo’s consultant John Seyjagat, have since said they see no need for many of the proposed features.

Ratiram said the animals’ welfare should be at the forefront.

Hosein said the money will be used to complete the work, including furnishing, fixtures, equipment, management and procurement.