bmobile sponsors Tobago carnival for third year

FLASHBACK: bmobile's Moko Jumbies bring a touch of magic to the Tobago Carnival 2023. - Photos courtesy bmobile

BMOBILE will be a major sponsor of the third edition of Tobago’s October carnival.

In a news release on October 16, the mobile division of state-owned telecommunications company TSTT said, "As the carnival continues to grow, bmobile renewed its partnership with Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd (TFCL) to deliver a connected festival experience for both local and international attendees.

It said Tobago carnival, which takes place from October 25-27, is "a vibrant celebration that has become a fixture in the island’s cultural and event calendar."

Reza Hosein, bmobile's acting vice president – customer experience and marketing, at a signing ceremony last month underscored the company's ongoing support for Tobago carnival and its broader role in the island’s cultural and economic development.

He said, “bmobile is proud to stand by Tobago carnival as it continues to evolve. Our commitment is not just to the event itself but to the people and the cultural richness of Tobago. We view this partnership as an opportunity to help create long-term growth for the island, connecting its unique carnival experience with the wider world.

“Tobago carnival offers an exciting alternative to traditional festival routes, drawing new markets in the tourism space while keeping cultural authenticity at its core. We’re honoured to be part of its journey, supporting the Tobago House of Assembly’s efforts in showcasing local culture and driving tourism growth.”

The release said, "In addition to its financial sponsorship, bmobile has made significant investments in upgrading its network infrastructure across Tobago, particularly in high-traffic areas where carnival events are concentrated. These upgrades are designed to ensure seamless communication, enhance safety, and provide visitors and locals alike with a smooth, connected experience throughout the Carnival."

Bmobile said one of the highlights of its ongoing support is the "bmobile Band of D’ Road" competition, a highly anticipated feature of the carnival.

This competition, which includes categories such as people’s choice traditional mas, contemporary mas, and best cultural presentation, celebrates the creativity and vibrancy of Tobago’s carnival culture.

TFCL’s marketing and communications manager Anjaana Downes thanked bmobile for its consistent support.

“Bmobile has played a critical role in the growth of the Tobago carnival since its inception. From the Heritage Festival to the Blue Food Festival, their support has helped us reach wider audiences and build on our cultural initiatives. We’re excited to continue this strong partnership into the future.”

Downes also highlighted how access to "bmobile’s extensive communications network" has enabled the TFCL to engage broader markets, particularly in the tourism sector.

“The ability to reach potential visitors through bmobile’s channels has been instrumental in promoting Tobago’s cultural events and enhancing our global appeal. As Tobago prepares for the , bmobile’s involvement continues to play a key role in ensuring the event’s success and sustainability. The partnership not only strengthens the credibility of the festival but also signals the importance of nurturing culture and tourism on the island.

“We are particularly excited about this year’s parade of the bands on Sunday, October 27, where the vibrant spirit of Tobago’s carnival will be on full display. We hope to see more people participating and voting for this year’s bmobile Band of the Road, and we thank bmobile for their ongoing support in making this initiative possible.”