Tobago to host Blue Flag national operations meeting

Stakeholders take a ride on board Top Catch Charters in Buccoo in 2022 after a ceremony to honour the awarding of Blue Flag status at Merci Buccoo Hall, Buccoo. FILE PHOTO -

Tobago is set to host the 2024 Blue Flag national operations meeting (NOM).

The Blue Flag is a world-renowned award for beaches, marinas and tourism boats. It is a certification by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) that a beach, marina, or sustainable boating tourism operator meets its standards. Blue Flag is a global symbol of quality recognised in over 50 countries across the globe that signifies adherence to strict criteria relating to organisation, cleanliness, environmental management and services.

The meeting, set for October 15-18, is being hosted by the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) in collaboration with Green T&T and FEE. A Blue Flag NOM usually occurs every two years.

At a media launch on October 14 at the Shepherd’s Inn conference room in Crown Point, TTAL’s director of product development and destination management, Wendell Walker, said this annual event will bring together national operators from around the world to discuss progress, evaluate outcomes, and strategise the future of the Blue Flag Programme.

“For 2024, Tobago will take centre stage in advocating for sustainable tourism and environmental responsibility.

"The Blue Flag NOM alternates between in-person and virtual formats, aligning with FEE’s GAIA 20:30 strategy, which aims to combat climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.”

He said this year’s event will focus on advancing environmental sustainability in tourism, fostering knowledge exchange for policy development, and promoting regional and global collaboration to expand sustainable practices, particularly in small island developing states (SIDS).

He said the meeting would bring "over 50 international delegates from around 30 countries to Tobago.

"This influx will stimulate various local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and transportation services, while also promoting community-based accommodations as delegates immerse themselves in the island’s natural beauty and local culture.

"In addition to economic benefits, the NOM will provide global exposure for Tobago as a leader in sustainable tourism, elevating its profile on the international stage.”

Delegates, he said will also take part in cultural exchanges, enjoying tours of Tobago’s north coast, visiting UNESCO-designated sites, and experiencing local traditions such as steelpan and calypso nights.