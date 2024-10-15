Scotiabank Foundation, United Way partnership: Matura Government Primary gets new steelpans

HELPING HAND: Scotiabank Foundation general manager Cindy Mohammed, right, and United Way TT CEO Gail Sooknarine with a student of Matura Government Primary School at the recent handing-over of several new steelpans to the school. Photo courtesy Scotiabank Foundation

For the second year in a row, the Scotiabank Foundation – through a collaboration with United Way TT – has made a significant donation of new steelpans to a primary school, to enhance the holistic education of students.

A Scotia press release said Matura Government Primary was the beneficiary of this partnership. This follows previous donations to St Mary’s, Mucurapo Boys’ and Girls’ RC primary schools.

These donations were made under the umbrella of United Way’s Bridges to Success Programme, which is designed to strengthen foundational skills and enhance the educational experiences of primary school students.

This programme focuses on improving educational skills and resiliency in children in under-resourced communities, with a focus on preparing students for successful secondary school education through foundational support at the earliest stages.

A key part of the programme is providing valuable out of school time activities.

This year’s donation continues the commitment to integrating music education into the curriculum, highlighting its importance in the holistic development of the child.

United Way CEO Gail Sooknarine said, “Using music and steelpan to support the development of children ages five and up is an essential component of the Building Bridges Programme. We foresee this initiative will not only impact students but also the school, transforming lives in the wider Matura community.”

Matura Govt Primary school Principal; Cindy-Lou Dannet thanked the foundation and United Way for the donation. She said, “Your generosity highlights your commitment to the positive development of the youth of TT.

"These pans and your continuous support of the school have afforded the students at Matura Government Primary School a direct experience with the national instrument and a curriculum that is unfamiliar to them. It is a gift with the potential to encourage students to expand their dreams and aspirations. Again, we extend our heartfelt appreciation.”

Gayle Pazos, Senior VP and Managing Director of Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago said, “Introducing our country’s youth to the steelpan not only sparks a love for our rich culture, but it also enhances their academic and social skills.

"By supporting initiatives such as these, we are in turn providing valuable opportunities for young people to grow and reach their fullest potential. We are proud to continue our partnership with United Way TT in this necessary effort and look forward to seeing the younger generations’ passion for our national instrument come alive.”