Pilots' union delivers letter to Finance Ministry on wage issue

TT Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) vice president Jason Wickham holds a letter addressed to Finance Minister Colm Imbert, which was delivered to the Finance Ministry's head office on Monday. Joining him are fellow TTALPA members. - Photo coutesy TTALPA

JUST over a week after Caribbean Airlines (CAL) pilots protested peacefully at the Piarco International Airport over issues, including overdue wage negotiations, the union which represents them has delivered a letter to the Ministry of Finance.

The union that represents pilots in Trinidad and Tobago is the TT Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA). Its vice chairman, Jason Wickham, had said the pilots were upset that their collective agreement expired nine years ago.

“Our international counterparts are receiving salary increases in the double digits, and in the spirit of good faith and our commitment to the people of TT, and to CAL, we have requested a four per cent salary increase, which is in line with the government's mandate as sent to the CPO (Chief Personnel Officer) which other trade unions have benefited from,” he said then.

CAL also later issued a press release, saying it was “disappointed” by the pilots’ “unexpected and disappointing action.”

Speaking to Newsday on October 14, Wickham said there has been radio silence from both the Finance Ministry and CAL since then.

“We have heard nothing…

“(The silence) is very concerning, because TTALPA is committed to building with CAL and working with them.”

He added, “We have to account to membership, and public morale is at an all-time low right now.”

He said TTALPA representatives had just delivered a letter to the Ministry of Finance in Port of Spain addressing the wage concerns.

“And we are hoping to get an audience with him (Imbert).

“We need to close these negotiations…The best way to retain highly-skilled labour is to work together as a people.”

At the time of the letter's delivery, Imbert was in Parliament, participating in the Standing Finance Committee's discussion of the budget.