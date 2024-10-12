RBC helps refurbish Presentation College tennis courts

Darryl White, CEO of RBC Financial Caribbean Ltd, an alumnus of Presentation College, centre, cuts the ribbon to officially open the refurbished tennis courts. From left: Ainsley Welch, chairman, PREStige; Dexter Mitchell, principal, Presentation College; Jason Daily, president, Past Students Association; Simone Edwards, vice president, personal banking and head of the RBC Education Foundation. -

The tennis courts at Presentation College, San Fernando, have been reopened after undergoing a complete refurbishment with support from the RBC Education Foundation.

RBC donated $20,000 as part of its continued commitment to helping clients thrive and communities prosper, said a media release.

“Our commitment to this goal is rooted deeply in our dedication to investing in youth and their potential. We believe that by investing in skills development, we can empower the next generation to excel, to lead, and to create positive change in their communities and beyond. We want to empower our youth to help build a stronger Caribbean,” Simone Edwards, vice president, personal banking and head of the RBC Education Foundation said in the release.

Since its inception, Presentation College, San Fernando, has placed a strong emphasis on students' academic and extracurricular growth. The school's facilities include a swimming pool, squash court, multi-use basketball court, cricket nets, and a tennis court, the release said.

During the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony, Justice Anthony Lucky, a retired Court of Appeal judge and distinguished alumnus of the college, encouraged students to take full advantage of the modernised facilities.

“You have a golden opportunity. Tennis brings out the best in you. You learn how to work with a partner, exchange ideas and understand the essence of teamwork, which is invaluable to all of us,” Lucky said.

In a show of pride and support for his alma mater, Darryl White, CEO of RBC Financial Caribbean Ltd, participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and made the first serve on the upgraded courts.

RBC said it looks forward to seeing the positive impact the refurbishment will have on the students and the broader San Fernando community.