Cummings, Ratiram clash over youth projects

Foster Cummings -

THINGS got quite testy between Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings and Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram on the first day of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives as it examined the budget line by line on October 11. The committee approved $278 million for the ministry.

Ratiram lamented a "significant decrease" in the budget for Nedco from $30 million spent last year to $21 million for fiscal 2025

Cummings replied, "I indicated to you earlier, we can only spend based on our income, so you will find some items reduced over time."

Ratiram complained, "When we go about reducing expenditures that will benefit youths out there in all these different programmes I highlighted earlier – the National Mentorship Programme, the Youth Skills Development Programme, Civilian Conservation Corps, Milat, Mypart – and here we are hearing the same excuse again for the National Entrepreneurship Development Company Ltd – when on the other side youths are seeing an increase from less than $1 million to $50 million for fetes at the Prime Minister's Residence!"

Cummings said unlike the former government, his Government did not close programmes but worked with the budget it has, to provide youth development projects.

"We have expanded the range of programmes. We are doing more with less."

Ratiram said last year's initial allocation of $6 million for the Youth Development Project Formulation had ended up as only $2 million, and he feared a similar fate for the $7.985 million now being allocated for fiscal 2025. He asked if the minister would like his help.

Cummings snapped back, "I don't need your help."

He said Ratiram might never be an MP again and accused him of repeatedly asking the same question, despite phrasing it differently.

Ratiram retorted that Cummings was the one common factor to several youth projects that were not yet fully enacted.

Ratiram hit, "The problem may be you." Cummings angrily retorted. Ratiram shot back, "I can tell you in Spanish!"

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray asked about the success of the Youth Skills Development Programme.

Cummings said this included the Amplify Music Production Programme, lessons on web design and coding, and StepTT and Krisp programmes.

Paray referred to $6.3 million allocated in the development programme for fiscal 2025 to a short-term action plan for the National Service Programme. He asked what strategy did the Government have to engage youth in this initiative.

Cummings said the National Service programme will be launched this year and a curriculum was now being developed. He said, "The programme will use volunteers." He looked forward to the creation of a volunteer corps of retired people working with youth aged up to 35 years old within the national service programme.

Paray asked about the Business Accelerator programme. Cummings said this taught business skills for micro-entrepreneurs in areas like book-keeping and developing a business plan, while also providing mentoring, plus follow-up monitoring and evaluation.

Ratiram asked about a drop in the allocation for the National Youth Policy from $5 million to $800,000 last year. Cummings vowed all of the 2025 allocation will be used.

Replying to Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Cummings said the $3 million allocated for youth social programmes was to fund measures like a youth talent contest, online training programme, national youth convention, youth week, and the Relationship 101 Programme.

Ratiram asked about the delayed establishment of youth entrepreneurship hubs, to which Cummings said he was still seeking suitably-located land to build on.

The Standing Finance Committee will resume its sitting on October 14 at 10 am.