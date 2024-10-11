SSFL leaders St Benedict's look to stretch unbeaten run to ten games

Keemali Decaine of St Anthony's College, left, and Joshua Morris of St Mary's College, battle for the ball during their SSFL premiership division match earlier this season at St Mary's College Grounds, St Clair. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

SECONDARY Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division leaders St Benedict's College (25 points) will look to extend their nine-game unbeaten run in the 2024 season when they face the 14th-placed East Mucurapo Secondary (six points) at Queen's Royal College (QRC) ground in St Clair on October 12 in round ten action.

All games will kick off at 3.30 pm, and Benedict's will be striving for another fruitful trip to the QRC venue after getting a crucial 2-1 comeback win over the Royalians in their last game on October 9.

In Mucurapo, the second-placed Fatima College (19 points), the highest-scoring team in the division with 26 goals, will try to close the six-point gap between them and Benedict's when they play the 15th-placed Speyside Secondary (five points), who grabbed a valuable point against Naparima College in the last round.

At St Mary's College grounds in St Clair, the third-placed Presentation College San Fernando, who are level on 19 points with Fatima, will make the journey to face the ninth-placed Malick Secondary as they aim to keep their own title aspirations alive.

In Westmoorings, the fifth-placed St Anthony's College (15 points) will entertain the sixth-placed QRC (13 points) in a matchup between last year's north zone intercol finalists. Last season, St Anthony's edged QRC on penalties to claim the north zone intercol crown, and will hope to get another key result against their rivals as they look to the top four.

At Lewis Street, San Fernando, four-time premier division winners Naparima (12 points) will aim to bounce back to winning ways when they host the tenth-placed St Mary's (ten points).

In Trincity, the 13th-placed Trinity College East (six points) will try to put a three-game losing run to an end when they host the fourth-placed Arima North Secondary (17 points) in a meeting between the last two east zone intercol champions. Along with St Benedict's, Arima are the only team to maintain an unbeaten record up to this point.

In another eastern showdown, the resurgent St Augustine Secondary (13 points) team, who have climbed to seventh on the 16-team table, will host perennial east zone powerhouse San Juan North Secondary (nine points) in St Augustine. San Juan came out on the wrong end of a seven-goal thriller against Malick in their last match and will be looking for better fortunes this time around.

Meanwhile, in Edinburgh, Chaguanas, the cellar-placed Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School (three points) will try to turn their season around when they host fellow newly promoted Signal Hill Secondary (eight points).

Standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

St Benedict's*9*8*1*0*16*6*10*25

Fatima*9*6*1*2*26*9*17*19

Presentation (San Fernando)*8*6*1*1*20*4*16*19

Arima North*9*4*5*0*17*4*13*17

St Anthony's College*8*5*0*3*17*9*8*15

QRC*9*4*1*4*12*10*2*13

St Augustine*8*4*1*3*10*12*-2*13

Naparima*7*3*3*1*14*6*8*12

Malick*8*3*2*3*17*16*1*11

St Mary's College*9*3*1*5*9*21*-12*10

San Juan North*9*3*0*6*14*16*-2*9

Signal Hill*8*2*2*4*16*22*-6*8

Trinity East*9*2*0*7*12*18*-6*6

East Mucurapo*8*2*0*6*4*12*-8*6

Speyside*7*1*2*4*9*17*-8*5

Miracle Ministries PHS*9*1*0*8*3*34*-31*3