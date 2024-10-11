Reon Moore brace seals comeback win for Pacific FC

Pacific FC striker Reon Moore -

On a day when the Soca Warriors played to a 2-2 draw in the Concacaf Nations League A away to Cuba, Trinidad and Tobago striker Reon Moore came off the bench to bag a brace for Pacific FC as they got a comeback 2-1 victory against York United in their Canadian Premier League encounter at York Lions Stadium, Toronto on October 11.

With the fifth-placed Pacific FC (31 points) trailing the fourth-placed York (39 points) 1-0 after a goal from Oswaldo Leon in the 44th minute, Moore turned the game on its head with a pair of goals in the last ten minutes of the game after being introduced in the 67th minute.

The 28-year-old, who transferred to Pacific FC earlier this year, equalised in the 82nd minute when he drilled a right-footed volley into the far corner after being left unmarked as fellow substitute Adonijah Reid took a right-side corner. Six minutes later, Moore beat goalkeeper Thomas Vincensini for a second time as he passed into the net from close after Pacific attacker Dario Zanatta made the most of a turnover in York's defensive third by squaring to the TT forward.

The victory over York ended a four-game winless streak for Pacific who were dealt a heavy 4-1 loss by the second-placed Cavalry FC (42 points) in their previous fixture on October 5.

Pacific's next match will be against league leaders Forge FC (50 points) on October 19.

The electric and speedy Moore, who won the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) title and knockout trophy with Defence Force in the inaugural TTPFL season last year, inked a two-year deal with Pacific on March 1.

Moore's double took his league tally to three goals with the Canadian club in his debut campaign. Moore also scored a goal in the club's Canadian Championship run earlier this season.

In national colours, Moore emerged as one of the Soca Warriors' more potent players last season as he scored three goals in seven games in the team's run to the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals last year. In 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying in June, Moore scored to help the Soca Warriors salvage a 2-2 draw with Grenada, before scoring one and assisting two goals in the team's big 7-1 thumping of Bahamas.

Moore played for the Soca Warriors in their first two games of the 2024/25 Concacaf Nations League campaign last month versus Honduras and French Guiana. However, he wasn't selected by caretaker coach Derek King for TT's two critical games versus Cuba on October 10 and 14.

At the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago on October 14, the Soca Warriors will need to defeat Cuba if they are to avoid relegation to Nations League B for the next cycle. With Toronto FC player Tyrese Spicer withdrawing from King's squad with an injury, it remains to be seen if Moore or any other attacking player will be drafted into the squad as a replacement.