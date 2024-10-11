NWRHA apologises for delays at Cancer Centre

THE North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) apologised for delays in chemotherapy services at the Cancer Centre of TT (CCoTT) in St James, saying unforeseen challenges in receiving a special piece of equipment at the centre’s pharmacy.

“The delays are a direct result of unforeseen challenges in receiving a specialised filter for the cryotoxic cabinet in our pharmacy. This piece of equipment is essential to ensuring a sterile environment for the preparation of chemotherapy drugs,” the NWRHA said in a release on Thursday.

The NWRHA said the replacement filters are expected to arrive within the next two weeks and once it is received, installation will be carried out immediately.

It said it has implemented several measures in the meantime, to ensure the continuity of care for oncology patients. They said they have prepared an alternate preparation site at the Port of Spain general Hospital to ensure the oncology services remain available at the St James Infirmary. It also adjusted schedules with patients by giving them pre-treatment assessments a day before treatment so that drugs are prepared and available. The NWRHA also introduced more clinical staff and workers’ hours have been staggered to accommodate for later treatments.

“Despite these interim measures, we recognise that patients may still experience delay due to the volume of patients requiring chemotherapy,” the release said.

The release said once the filters are replaced, preparation of chemotherapy drugs will resume at the CCoTT. The NWRHA added that it plans to expand the chemotherapy mixing area to include additional cabinets which will enhance its ability to deliver drugs.