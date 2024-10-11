Man charged with murdering mother, baby to appear virtually in court

Relatives look on as undertakers remove the bodies of Tara Ramsaroop and her daughter, Jada Mootilal, who were murdered by a close male relative at a house on Rochard Road, Barrackpore on October 8. - Photo by Roger Jacob

RISHI Motilal, 29, a construction labourer from Barrackpore, will appear virtually at the South Criminal Court on October 11, charged with killing his baby daughter and estranged common-law wife.

Motilal was charged on the night of October 10 with two counts of murdering mother and daughter – Tara Ramsaroop, also called Geeta, and Shermaya Motilal, commonly known as Jada.

He is also facing a charge of malicious damage to a vehicle with the registration number PDC 8099.

Charges were laid on the night of October 10, after deputy Director of Public Prosecution S Jaglal gave instructions to charge Mootilal with the three offences.

Ramsaroop, 34, of GP Road, Barrackpore, and her 14-month-old daughter were chopped to death on October 8. Their bodies were found on a bed at Motilal's home at Rigg Road, Barrackpore.

Motilal and Ramsaroop had a ten-year common-law relationship but separated seven months ago.

Police said a restraining order Ramsaroop had taken out was served on Motilal on October 6, but they both breached the order when Ramsaroop entered his home, where she was killed.

The couple had two children, Jada and her eight-year-old brother.

Ramsaroop was previously married to another man and also bore him two children, who are now in their teens.The two older children live with their paternal grandparents.