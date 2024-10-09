Video of ID parade shown in Oxford Street murder trial

A video recording of an identification parade was tendered into evidence as the trial of a man from Oxford Street, Port of Spain, continued on October 9.

The recording was tendered during the testimony of former Special Anti-Crime Unit of TT (SAUTT) crime scene investigator Obika Gilleneau.

The main prosecution witness, Sparkle Williams, allegedly pointed out Shirvan Toussaint at this ID parade at the Central Police Station, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

Toussaint, whose aliases are “Buddies and Tallman,” is before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds in a judge-only trial. He is accused of the murder of Michael “Boy Boy” Mader, 21, of Harpe Place, Oxford Street, and the attempted murder of Williams on September 28, 2009. He is also on firearm-related charges.

Gilleneau was questioned by Toussaint’s attorney, Mario Merritt, about the conditions in the room and his observations about the people on the parade.

Also testifying was Jason Braithwaite, a former InterAgency Task Force officer, who took Mader’s body to the Port of Spain General Hospital after he was shot.

Also testifying was former SAUTT CSI Dwayne Merritt.

So far, 18 witnesses have given evidence in the trial as formal admissions (agreed facts in any criminal trial), in person or virtually.

At Wednesday’s hearing, the evidence of Mader’s mother and father was tendered into evidence. Other formal admissions included evidence from former SAUTT officers.

The judge also had a warning for a justice of the peace, who had to be subpoenaed to appear at the trial at the next sitting at the O’Meara Judicial Centre, Arima, on October 15.

“You were given the authority by the attorney general to do certain things in an official capacity,” she said, after being told there was some difficulty getting the JP to attend court.

Williams has testified that Toussaint shot Mader and also shot at her.

Mader was her sister’s boyfriend.

Williams denied knowing about gang activity in the Harpe Place, Port of Spain, area and denied assertions by the defence that she was making a false statement against Toussaint.

Charmaine Samuel and Guiliana Guy are representing the State. Merritt, Danielle Rampersad and Randal Raphael are representing Toussaint.