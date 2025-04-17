Mohammed reminds PM of commitment to Trini detainees in Syria

Chairman of the Repatriation Committee Nizam Mohammed. - File photo

CHAIRMAN of the Repatriation Committee, Nizam Mohammed, has renewed pleas to the government to take immediate action toward the rescue and repatriation of about 25 women and 55 children currently held in Al Roj camp, North East Syria.

A statement on April 16 from Mohammed said for almost two years, the committee had been virtually begging for the government’s support for access arrangements and preparation for rescue and travel.

“Sadly, no progress whatever has been made. Meanwhile, significant developments to facilitate rescue and evacuation have taken place, and countries with honest intentions are being encouraged to take advantage of opportunities being created,” Mohammed said.

The renewed plea came in the wake of a statement issued on April 7 by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights at the UN, which again appealed for all countries to end (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) ISIS-related arbitrary detention in North East Syria.

He cited UN experts saying the recent political transition in Syria is presenting opportunities to terminate the “arbitrary, inhumane and indefinite detention of around 52,000 people in relation to the conflict with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

Mohammed highlighted that on March 10, there was an agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces in North East Syria, who guard the detainees to join Syria’s new national institutions.

“The UN is urging countries to build on this momentum by ending arbitrary detention. Our nationals are amongst 42,500 people who are arbitrarily held in camps, including family members and associates of ISIL suspects,” Mohammed said.

“Of these 60 per cent are children and the rest are mostly women. Hundreds of adolescent boys are held in prisons or rehabilitation” centres. While 40 per cent of the 42,500 people in camps are from Syria and 40 per cent are from Iraq, about 8,000 are from 50 other countries.”

Mohammed referenced UN experts, adding that these people have been held without legal process for at least six years in cruel, inhuman, and degrading conditions, contrary to International Law.

“Tens of thousands of innocent children have suffered physical violence and psychological harm when they should be assisted as victims of terrorism and serious human rights violations,” Mohammed said.

“Many women are also vulnerable, including victims of sexual and gender-based violence.”

He said UN experts have made several recommendations for swift action.

“They are urging all countries to urgently repatriate their nationals, as required by international law,” Mohammed said.

“The experts further expressed concern about many countries abandoning their citizens or have even arbitrarily revoked their citizenship.”

In addition to those in Syria, a woman and her child (TT nationals) have been incarcerated in Turkiye.

“We have been seeking to obtain proper travel documents for them for almost two years from our immigration authorities without even a response from them. In this case, the relatives are willing to pay all travel costs,” Mohammed said.

“Our committee understands that the dynamics of the continuing volatile situation are unpredictable and we must take advantage of prevailing encouraging situations.”

Mohammed, an attorney, is also a former speaker of the House of Representatives.

He accused certain countries of seeking to destabilise Syria‘s current transition efforts, emphasising the reason for urgent action.

He highlighted some challenges the committee faces trying to help the TT nationals, saying recently that they requested the assistance of a government minister to facilitate an official visit to the Syrian Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela.

It was at the committee’s expense, and the suggestion was “casually dismissed.”

Mohammed accused other ministers of ignoring the committee’s requests for meetings. He listed some of those as the Foreign Affairs Minister, the former Attorney General, and the National Security Minister.

“On Eid Day, when the media pressed the Prime Minister on the issue, he publicly promised some action, but nothing is forthcoming so far,” Mohammed added.

“The public conscience has to be ignited on this matter and the Muslim community should no longer remain silent and indifferent if this is to happen.”