11 Venezuelan women freed, 3 held for human trafficking

THE police have rescued 11 female Venezuelans who were allegedly victims of human trafficking.

A police statement said an intelligence-led operation on October 8 between 3.40-8.05 pm led to the arrest of three suspects – one female and two males.

Police said the three suspects are believed to be connected to a human-trafficking ring operating in Cunupia.

After gathering information and doing surveillance, the police went to a house on Ragoonanan Road, Cunupia. There they found 11 women who were being allegedly held against their will.

The Central Divisional Task Force and the Counter Trafficking Unit provided help throughout the operation.

The three suspects are in custody as police continue their investigations.

The Immigration Department was also contacted to assist with the victims, who are receiving support services.

Police said they are committed to the fight against human trafficking and bringing the perpetrators to justice, while ensuring the safety of the victims.