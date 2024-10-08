Tobago Drama Guild stages Belle Fanto in Toronto

The cast and crew of Tobago Drama Guild's production Belle Fanto at the TT Consulate in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy Curtis Bachan -

THE Tobago Drama Guild staged a three-night production of Eric Roach’s classic play Belle Fanto at Trinidad and Tobago's Consulate General in Toronto.

Under the direction of Thabiti, Belle Fanto transported the audience into a world rich with emotion, humour and poignant themes of familial expectations and deception, a media release said.

The cast delivered powerful performances from September 27-29, that resonated deeply with the audience, the release said.

TTDG administrator Cherryll Birchwood said in the release,“It was an incredible experience to bring Belle Fanto to life on stage. The support from our community was overwhelming, and we are grateful to everyone who came out to experience the magic of theatre with us.”

The Tobago Drama Guild was thrilled to highlight the creative talents within the Canadian community, reinforcing its commitment to fostering partnerships and exploring the synergies between local artistry and the talents within the diaspora in Toronto, the release said.

Thabiti’s adaptation of Belle Fanto was filled with buzzy dialogue and perfectly-timed punchlines that drew both laughs and shocked gasps from the crowd. Audience members expressed their enthusiasm after the performances, praising the engaging storytelling and the cast's remarkable dedication, the release said.

“This production was a beautiful representation of our culture and talent. I was moved by the performances and the entire atmosphere of the show,” a member of the audience said in the release.

The Tobago Drama Guild has extended thanks to everyone who attended and supported this production, and said it looks forward to continuing its tradition of delivering high-quality theatre to the Canadian community..

For more info on the Tobago Drama Guild and its future performances, follow it on social media, or contact Cherryll Birchwood at 234 4897, 729 2235, or 721 6870.