Ministry offers support to Jayden’s family

FOR OUR SON: Fareeda Lalchan, centre, and her husband Roshan, 3rd from right, during a candlelight vigil on Monday evening in Princes Town in memory of their son Jayden, 15, who died by suicide after enduring bullying at school. - Photo by Yvonne Webb

THE Ministry of Social Development and Family Services is helping the family of Jayden Lalchan to cope with his death by suicide.

The ministry said in a statement it is an unfortunate situation and that it has contacted the traumatised family of the St Stephen’s College student to offer counselling and psychosocial support.

In response, it said, Lalchan’s family indicated their willingness to meet with social workers.

Lalchan, 15, a Form Four student, was the only son of Roshan and Fareeda Lalchan of Broomage Road, Princes Town.

His parents attributed his death to bullying in school. They said he endured years of bullying from form one right up until form four as he had a stutter and was made a laughingstock by his peers.

The family said they made reports to the school but they were never taken seriously.

A police investigation is continuing. Interviews have been done and statements from Lalchan’s parents, teachers and witnesses are to be forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution for guidance. ASP Wayne Mystar, who heads the Southern Police Division, reminded the public that bullying is a crime.

Opposition MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne, the shadow education minister, also extended heartfelt condolences to the Lalchan family, saying his loss was a tragedy.

She noted the many efforts his family had made to get the issue addressed and was saddened. “That no impactful intervention was made from Form 1 to Form 4 is a clear indication that the existing policies and level of response were insufficient,” she said.

“As an MP I have met with several families seeking assistance to address bullying in schools. Unfortunately, recurrent challenges include the lack of action taken by school administrators and the unavailability of student support resources. This is why I continue to advocate for a stronger Student Support Services Division (SSSD).”

She reiterated her call to make schools safe places and to implement targeted interventions at the level of the curriculum for all schools.

“We must introduce emotional regulation and conflict-resolution skills. We must also create safe spaces in each school for students to seek refuge in the event of bullying, threats or worry for their safety. Moreover, we must implement a strict no-tolerance bullying policy which ensures offenders face consequences for their actions.”

She commended the SSSD for doing a great deal with very little resources, and called on Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly to make the required resources available to what she decsibed as a very critical support unit. “We are just a few days away from World Mental Day. This year’s theme is Mental Health at Work. I challenge the government to extend this theme to our schools and ensure that our school environments are safe and our young people have the support they require.” A candlelight vigil was scheduled to be held in Princes Town on October 7 in remembrance of Lalchan and against bullying.

Where to seek help:

The ministry reminded the public of the suicide prevention hotline and the National Family Services Division, which aims to support affected families. The ministry said the suicide prevention hotline, 800-COPE (2673), which is free of charge and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is intended to support people with crisis issues related to suicidal ideations, abuse, and anxiety and to help those in need of emotional support.

“This hotline serves as a helping hand and a listening ear for those who feel unheard.

“Since its inception, the hotline have received approximately 3,500 calls, demonstrating the urgent need for support in our community. Trained staff operating the hotline address crisis-related issues such as suicide and suicide ideation, family crises, gender-based violence, mental health challenges, substance abuse and child abuse.”