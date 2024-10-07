Imbert: MOF to ‘investigate’ Hyatt stance on TT$

Hyatt Regency hotel, Port of Spain. - File photo by Jeff Mayers

LINE minister Colm Imbert says while the Ministry of Finance has no oversight over Hyatt’s operations, it will investigate the “currency aspect of the matter” relating to the state-owned hotel chain’s controversial social media post.

On October 5, Hyatt announced on Facebook and other social media platforms that TT currency would no longer be accepted as payment for services but US dollars, pounds sterling, and euros would be accepted, effective November 1.

The Hyatt edited the posts several times, following widespread condemnation, before deleting them altogether.

General manager Michael Hooper responded in an e-mail to Newsday’s queries that the post was “prematurely distributed with inaccurate information.”

He said the hotel did not intend to alter its payment processes “at this time” and apologised for any confusion or inconvenience.

On October 7, Imbert posted on X (formerly Twitter), “The Hyatt recently announced a contentious decision to stop accepting TTD cash while accepting USD and GBP cash, which it quickly rescinded. As corporation sole the MOF has no oversight role over the operations of the Hyatt but will investigate the currency aspect of the matter.”