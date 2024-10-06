Southex CEO: More expos needed

George Singh, CEO of SouthEx

SOUTHEX CEO George Singh says government should consider the staging of more expos around TT to encourage the development of small businesses.

He made the comment during the opening of Southex's Expo 2024 at Gulf City Shopping Mall, La Romaine on October 2.

Singh told the media he had not studied the $59.7 billion 2024/2025 budget in detail and could not say whether or not it offered any benefits to small businesses.

"Southex over the years has always created opportunities for small business. It has been used as a launching pad for a lot of small businesses that go on to become much larger and create opportunities."

Singh said, "I think government should look at things like this and encourage more and more shows like this, to really encourage small business."

He added this is the 34th year that Southex is holding the expo.

Singh said 40 businesses from around the country are participating in the expo.

"It's one of the best known business shows in South Trinidad."

Singh said the expo offers businesses the opportunity to interact directly with the public and expand their consumer base.

He added the expo is also a launching pad for the Christmas shopping season and draws a large crowd at the mall.

The expo runs until October 6 at the mall.

Singh said on that day the expo will end with a big car show finale.

He added the expo was fully booked in July.

Formed in 1991, Southex has been involved in event management that involves business and entertainment events with small to large budgets.