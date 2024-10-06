Police challenge PCA's report on domestic violence failings

Young mother Samantha Isaacs who was gunned down after enduring four years of domestic violence. -

The head of the police service's Gender-Based Violence Unit ag Supt Michelle Rowley-Powder has challenged the findings of a 2024 report by the Police Complaints Authority dealing with the police response to domestic violence cases.

In a WhatsApp exchange with Newsday on October 3, Rowley-Powder criticised the report, saying the statistics it cites pertain to a period prior to the establishment of the unit.

The report, entitled Bits of Paper: From Failure to Function, says the PCA sent a formal letter to the unit on October 31, 2019. She said the unit simply did not exist. She said the unit was created in 2020.

The report speaks to the importance of conducting background checks on individuals involved in domestic violence cases by reviewing the Versadex system (a police database). It advises officers not to treat each domestic violence report as an isolated incident but rather to check for patterns by searching for multiple reports.

It says, in the digital age, police need access to information on reported criminal conduct nationwide to ensure effective policing.

Rowley-Powder said officers have dealt with repeated reports at the same location involving the same parties and officers are trained to conduct enquiries into each report, regardless of how often reports are made.

“The author mentioned the unavailability of resources and attempted to trivialise it. Lack of resources is real. A district might have approximately 13,000 residents with only four officers on duty at any given time. One officer has to do a hospital guard while one has to remain in the station; two officers are mandated to patrol and respond to reports,” she said.

She explained, on average, approximately 25 people out of 13,000 in that district may call for service and the two officers are mandated to respond to each of those 25 reports while more reports may come in.

“If your call is the 26th call, are they expected to abandon the other 25 reports to address yours? They have to respond to all. At the time you call, they may be dealing with a report in a remote part of the district, and it may be impossible to reach your location within the 15-minute window."

Rowley-Powder said a neighbouring station or patrol unit may also help with reports.

“Our officers are hard-working and diligent. They work the beat every day, doing their best to meet the needs of our society.”

“I make no excuses for the minority who engage in negative activities. It is unfair to cast aspersions toward our organisation without all the information. If my officers shirk their responsibility, then I am the first to discipline them: Do not bash my officers unnecessarily,” Rowley-Powder said.

She said domestic violence is a collective responsibility and urged communities to work together in combating the rising crisis.

“We must stop turning a blind eye to screaming and constant quarrels. How many times do we hear neighbours admit they used to hear quarrels and screams from residences to which they paid no mind? Today it is your neighbours, but tomorrow it can be you.”

She insisted officers work hard and reiterated combating domestic violence is a collective responsibility.

“How many stakeholders ask the police about their challenges in the fight against domestic violence, or is it easier to just blame us? Society needs to adopt a more mature approach to this scourge.”

The report claims officers at times may not be aware they are assigned owing to the current reporting system.

“This couldn't be further from the truth. I don't know where they got his information from. When a report is made, a series of report forms are filled out, the incident and investigator are assigned and a number is generated. This is how we manage our reports,” Rowley-Powder said.

It says miscommunication can occur when reports are assigned to investigators without the officers' knowledge, leading to cases slipping through the cracks. It calls for a reliable file tracking system to enhance transparency in report assignments.

The PCA report advocates for improved collaboration among state agencies, including the PCA, the judiciary and social services, to create a cohesive response to domestic violence.

It highlights the dire need for specialised training for officers and the development of clear written policies for managing domestic violence cases. Additionally, the PCA says there is a need for greater accountability for officers, swift action in cases where officers are accused of domestic violence, and thorough risk assessments to ensure victim safety.

In response to the PCA report, Minister for Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy stressed the urgent need for dedicated resources and trained personnel to combat domestic violence in a media response to Newsday on October 4.

She acknowledged the work of the PCA and said her ministry is reviewing its research for actionable items. The government is adopting an "all of society" approach, collaborating with various sectors, including civil society, the private sector and academia, to address gender-based violence.

She said in 2020, the Inter-Ministerial Committee was established to coordinate domestic violence strategies. It will be replaced by the National Joint Steering Committee and the Technical Working Group following the approval of the National Strategic Action Plan for 2023-2027.

Webster-Roy highlighted several support programs for domestic violence victims, including the Survivors Training and Empowerment Programme and the Women’s Entrepreneurial Development and Product Expo (Women’s Village).

She discussed the National Domestic Violence Shelter, established in 2020, which provides safe accommodation for female survivors and their children and she said the National Domestic Violence Hotline (800-SAVE) operates 24/7 and has received over 17,500 calls, supporting 1,706 victims in the past year.

Additionally, the Central Registry on Domestic Violence serves as a data repository to provide a comprehensive view of domestic violence issues, with ongoing upgrades to include all forms of gender-based violence. Webster-Roy said financial assistance is available for NGOs and individuals conducting gender or child development initiatives.

A significant element of the PCA report relates to the murder of Samantha Stacey Isaacs in December 2017, which shows an urgent need for reform in handling domestic violence cases.

The report references Justice Mohammed's landmark ruling after the victim's mother Tot Lambkin sued the state and in May 2024 won.

Mohammed stressed the necessity of prompt investigations into domestic violence reports and emphasised the importance of training for police on domestic violence dynamics.

Isaacs was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Kahriym Garcia on December 16, 2017. Lambkin criticised the police and the judiciary for not taking her daughter's complaints seriously and said abusers should also receive counselling to address their behaviour.

The Coalition Against Domestic Violence's remarks on the handling of the Isaacs case are included in the report, criticising the police's response and calling for systemic changes and more resources for victims.

Lastly, the PCA noted the Attorney General’s Office's public consultation on domestic violence, which aims to address gaps in the system and promote interdisciplinary collaboration.