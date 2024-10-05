Great job by PC Yahsar

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I record here my personal thanks and appreciation to Police Constable Yahshar for his professionalism, commitment and diligence to duty.

At approximately 11 pm on September 22, I parked and secured my vehicle in front of my home. The next morning I realised that the front bumper was totally ripped away by another vehicle. The driver did not try to contact me to identify himself/herself.

Because I was committed to be in San Fernando for that entire day, I was unable to report the accident to the police immediately. However, at 7.45 pm the matter was reported to PC Yahshar at the Belmont Police Station. He was respectful, diligent and very professional.

Later that night he contacted me seeking additional information on the exact location of the vehicle at the time the accident.

By 8 am the next day I was pleasantly surprised. The owner/driver of the vehicle visited my home and admitted that he was responsible for the damage. He told me he was contacted by Yahshar, who presented him with information sourced from CTV camera.

Later I learned that immediately following my report, Yashar began his investigation. He collated the available material, traced the vehicle, located the driver and presented him with evidence of the accident.

I commend PC Yashar for his devotion to duty, diligence and professionalism. With this level of commitment, he has a great future in the police service.

SUBERT GILBERT

via e-mail