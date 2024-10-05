Amazon Warriors back into CPL final, meet Kings October 6

Moeen Ali (R) and Imran Tahir (L) of Guyana Amazon Warriors celebrate a wicket during the Republic Bank CPL. - Photo by Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images

GUYANA Amazon Warriors will aim to become just the second team in the history of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League to win back-to-back titles and St Lucia Kings will be hunting their first crown in the 12th edition of the tournament on October 6.

Amazon Warriors pummelled the Barbados Royals by eight wickets in front an energetic crowd at the Guyana National Stadium on October 4 in qualifier two.

Amazon Warriors, who won their maiden title in 2023, will face the Kings at 7 pm at the same venue. Kings sealed a spot in the final with a victory over Amazon Warriors in qualifier one on October 2.

Trinbago Knight Riders won consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018 and Amazon Warriors will try to replicate that in less than 48 hours.

The Kings will aim to complete what has been a memorable year for St Lucia in sports after Julien Alfred sprinted to 100-metre gold and 200m silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It was the first medals for St Lucia at an Olympic Games.

Chasing a modest 149, Amazon Warriors opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz had the fans jumping out of their seats with a destructive display as he smacked two fours and four sixes in an 18-ball 40.

The Guyanese franchise used multiple opening pairs during the tournament and the partnership of Gurbaz and Moeen Ali was prolific, combining for 54 in five overs.

Ali continued to be watchful, but new batsman Shai Hope had other ideas as the latter raced to 26 off nine balls.

After eight overs, Amazon Warriors were motoring along at 90/1 and already with one foot in the final.

The Royals bowlers had no answers for the team of Hope and Ali as the batsmen put on 93 for the second wicket.

Hope fell for 56 off 33 deliveries (six fours, two sixes), before Ali and Shimron Hetmyer (one) wrapped up the win as Amazon Warriors closed on 149/2 in 14.3 overs.

Ali was 44 not out.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock, who has scored over 400 runs in the campaign, was sent back to the pavilion for an early shower. He was dismissed caught and bowled by left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie for 15.

Rahkeem Cornwall would have had the Amazon Warriors fans concerned as he struck a few lusty blows.

Thankfully for the Amazon Warriors his stay was a brief one as he was given leg before for 19 off 11 balls to give Romario Shepherd the wicket and leave Royals 36/2 in the fifth over.

Alick Athanaze and Kadeem Alleyne led a recovery for the Royals with the former especially keeping the scoreboard ticking.

They fell in consecutive overs as soon as the Royals started to seize control of the contest.

Alleyne was brilliantly caught by Hetmyer running in from the cover boundary for 11 to give off spinner Ali the scalp.

In the next over, Imran Tahir was running towards the boundary in what has become the leg spinner's popular wicket celebration as Athanaze (26 off 24 balls) picked out Keemo Paul at long on.

The Royals batsmen playing carelessly, giving the Amazon Warriors catching practice. Royals skipper Rovman Powell found Kevin Sinclair at long on and had to return to the pavilion for just 12 as Ali took another.

Powell stood at the crease bent over, disappointed he could not occupy the wicket for a longer time.

The Royals were now reeling at 87/5 in the 12th over and needed someone to dig them out.

David Miller, nicknamed Killer Miller for his ability to destroy bowlers, began to show his class.

It was not all power hitting by the South African as he showed his timing and found the gaps.

Miller found an able partner in Jason Holder as the pair added 52 runs for the sixth wicket, before Dwaine Pretorius dismissed Miller for 36 off 26 balls (two fours, two sixes) when he was caught by Hetmyer at long off.

Holder fell in the last over for 19 off 19 balls attempting to clear the fence as Royals stumbled to 148 all out in exactly 20 overs. The final four balls of the innings were wickets, but it was not considered a beaver trick as the last two wickets were run out. Medium pacer Shepherd took 3/35 in four overs and Ali snatched 2/24 in his four.

During the innings break, it was announced that Guyana will host the playoffs in 2025, the fourth straight year. Also, it was revealed that Kensington Oval in Barbados will be the venue for the 2026 final.

Summarised scores:

ROYALS 148 (20 overs) (David Miller 36, Alick Athanaze 26; Romario Shepherd 3/35, Moeen Ali 2/24) vs AMAZON WARRIORS 149/2 (14.3 overs) (Shai Hope 56, Moeen Ali 44 not out, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 40). Amazon Warriors won by eight wickets.