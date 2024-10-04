Signal Hill Alumni Choir takes its Musical Odyssey home

Signal Hill Alumni Choir in calypso mode at the Central Bank auditorium, Port of Spain. -

This Sunday, October 6, Shaw Park Complex, Tobago, will be the venue for the fourth of four concerts in the Signal Hill Alumni Choir (SHAC) 40th anniversary celebrations. This show which will be held under the distinguished patronage of President Christine Kangaloo, begins at 6 pm and features a fulsome cast.

Joining SHAC on stage in keeping with the honouring of choirs and choral singing groups in TT that are over 40 years old will be Tobago’s Music Amateurs Choir. And in recognition of the pan’s designation as the national instrument, pannist Jaime Ramsey will also grace the stage and entertain a home crowd.

Among the other acts, patrons can look forward to entertainment from soca superstar Benjai, Stephanie Joseph and Lynette Louis in a concert that promises music in the genres gospel, folk, soca, calypso, jazz, reggae and World Music.

The past two weekends, patrons in Trinidad were treated to three shows which featured TT’s top choirs, pannists, gospel artistes and World Music performer. These productions showcased the versatility of TT's music, musicians, songwriters and many aspects of the ever-expanding local talents. Each of the three shows in Trinidad were planned similarly to include choirs and the pan. Top-tier performers in a phenomenal lineup of supporting acts joined SHAC at Naparima Bowl and for two nights at the Central Bank Auditorium.

In their signature exhilarating “music that moves,” SHAC promises this finale to be the usual high energy performance with the unmistakable choreography, incredible arrangements and exceptional harmonies.

SHAC has been on a year-long celebration of its 40th year of musical contributions under the theme 2064: A Musical Odyssey, reflecting on past successes and looking forward with the promise of more to come for another 40 years! The activities began in November 2023 with a Christmas concert at The UWI’s Daaga Auditorium and will end this November with a gala awards ceremony in Tobago.