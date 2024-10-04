Budget debate live X feed
Budget Debate: Opposition Leader says the trail of failures by the Government is something you just can't make up.@Newsday_TT
— Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) October 4, 2024
Budget response: Opposition Leader says some members of the business community shamelessly pandered to the Govt. @Newsday_TT
— Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) October 4, 2024
Budget response: Opposition Leader says Finance Minister failed for 5 hours to tell the nation the strategy for growth and development, 5 hours of talk and nothing about lowering food prices.@Newsday_TT
— Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) October 4, 2024
Budget response: Opposition Leader says Finance Minister spoke for 5 hours to announce a $2 increase for public servants and a 5% salary increase for public servants. @Newsday_TT
— Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) October 4, 2024
