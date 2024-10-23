Rohan Sinanan – PNM made good on promises

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan shake hands after Dr Rowley cut the ribbon during the commissioning of the Archibald-De Leon San Fernando to Point Fortin Highway on October 14 2023. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

MINISTER of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan says the PNM made promises to provide the nation with several projects surrounding road repairs and building and developing infrastructure, as well as developing plans for progressing Trinidad and Tobago, all of which, he claimed, government has made good on.

Contributing to the 2025 budget debate in the Senate on October 21, he highlighted several projects promised and delivered by the PNM-led government.

“We promised the San Fernando to Point Fortin Highway. We delivered that,” he said.

“We were able to stop the corruption, go back and collect a $1 billion from some of their friends and we spent that $1 billion on the project. We were able to deliver on it. You can now drive from San Fernando to Point Fortin in 20 minutes, something that took two hours before.”

“We promised to continue the highway from Wallerfield to Sangre Grande. Despite challenges, we expect access to that highway by January 2025. Most of the work is completed. The work is ongoing, but we keep our word.”

He added that plans such as the East-West Corridor transformation project which includes removing all traffic lights from Port of Spain to Sangre Grande, and construction of interchanges for a smoother flow of traffic, remain in the works.

The Curepe and Diego Martin interchanges are part of this project and said the next step will be an interchange in Macoya.

He added that government developed a national drainage plan to treat with the effects of climate change.

“Just going and de-silting rivers and drains and so on will not take us too far,” Sinanan said. “We had to develop a plan that we could work on to take Trinidad and Tobago forward. Never before was there a national drainage plan,” he claimed.

He also said government has a comprehensive programme for the construction and repair of the nation's roads.

“That is why you can see now every day, bridges being built, roads being repaired and new roads being constructed."

In contrast, he continued, the People's Partnership government tried to embark on several projects but failed because of corruption and poor planning.

“We are able to do it,” he said, making note of the Curepe interchange. “They attempted to do it but it was made in corruption. They had to cancel it.”

He said government took the same plans, changed the scope of works and re-tendered the project, which resulted in it being brought in for half the proposed price.

“When we came into power in 2015, our manifesto was quite clear. It was about ‘let’s do this.’ I can stand here and say we did it.”