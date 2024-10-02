Benjamin Mahon preps for motorsport games with Wallerfield win

Drivers in the sportsman category make their way around the track during the Karting Championship Event Seven at the Wallerfield International Raceway, Wallerfield on September 29. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

BENJAMIN Mahon and Marc Chong-Ashing were on top of their game at the TT Karting Association Championship Event race seven at the International Wallerfield Raceway in Wallerfield on September 29.

Mahon capitalised on the absence of event six winner Naomi Garcia in the penultimate event of 2024, capturing the elite category called the rotax senior max. Garcia travelled overseas to compete in a race.

Finishing second in the rotax senior max category was Christian Gajadhar and Alex Sharma grabbed third spot. In the rotax senior max category, karts reach speeds in excess of 100 kph.

Mahon, 17, and Sharma, 14, have been selected to represent TT at the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) Motorsport Games which will take place in Valencia, Spain from October 23-27.

In the rotax mini max, another elite division, Chong-Ashing emerged victorious ahead of Garcia's younger brother Axl. Reinaldo Naipaul took third spot.

Chong-Ashing made amends after ending sixth in event six behind Naipaul and winner Axl.

In the masters category for adult drivers, Brandon Singh showed his quality to win ahead of Anil Singh and Joshua Deonarinesingh.

The sportsman drivers, with mostly teenagers, was won by Alex Sharma. Matias Morton-Gittens was second and Abhishek Ramdeen third.

Drivers also raced around the course in the cadet division, involving beginners. Jonathan Charan was first, his brother Ethan ended second and Nialan Seecharan Jnr rounded off the top three.