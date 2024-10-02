3 charged for human trafficking denied bail

A 21-YEAR-OLD Venezuelan man was denied bail when he appeared before a Master of the High Court charged with managing a brothel.

Daniel Cedeno has also been charged with knowingly receiving a financial benefit of $200 allegedly for the trafficking of a Venezuelan woman.

Cedeno appeared before Master Shabana Shah on October 1. Two others have also been charged with similar offences arising from the alleged incident.

It is alleged police arrested the three after surveilling a bar in San Fernando after receiving information about a Venezuelan woman who entered Trinidad and Tobago illegally on July 30 and was taken to a location in Vistabella where she was told she had to prostitute herself to pay a debt.

It is further alleged that the woman was told of the prices for various sexual services and taken to a bar in San Fernando where she was introduced to a man and received money for sexual service while the man monitored the time and managed the cash.

On August 31, officers of the Counter-Trafficking Unit of the Ministry of National Security received a search warrant executed on September 1.

There they met a man and another Latin American woman who was allegedly being kept against her will and forced to prostitute.

On September 29, charges were laid. WPC Jenah Scott of the CTU charged Cedeno.

A statement from the CTU on September 29 said a joint operation with the police service led to the rescue of two Venezuelan women. The statement said after the rescue, acting Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal was approached for advice and a Jamaican man and two Venezuelans – a man and woman – were charged with human trafficking offences.

The CTU identified the operation as Operation Liberterra assisted by Interpol.

The investigation was led by WPC Jenah Scott, supervised by acting Sgt Videsh Ramsarran, and overseen by head of investigations Sgt Marlon Bishop.

“The operation was supported by the CTU Directorate and highlights the ongoing efforts of the CTU to combat human trafficking and protect vulnerable individuals,” the statement said.

A sufficiency hearing has been scheduled for July 1, 2025, and a status hearing is expected to be held on May 19, 2025.