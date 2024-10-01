THA knocks government: No consultation on hotel, marina

Secretary of Tourism and Culture Tashia Burris. - File photo

SECRETARY of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris says the government should have consulted the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) about its plans to construct a five-star hotel in Buccoo and a marina in Lowlands in 2025.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced the projects on September 30 while presenting the $59 billion budget in the House of Representatives, Red House, Port of Spain.

He said the construction of the marina and hotel are among several special projects the government is hoping to begin next year as it seeks to boost economic development in Tobago.

Imbert said the hotel, which is to be constructed on the government-owned Buccoo estate, will generate some much-needed revenue, create jobs and attract foreign investment.

He added the project is expected to be on the scale of the previously proposed Sandals International resort and will bring tremendous economic benefit.

On the marina, Imbert said a request for proposals will be made to develop a yachting marina in Lowlands, just south-west of the Petit Trou Lagoon, on lands currently being acquired by the government from the Plantation Estate.

Responding to the initiatives on October 1, Burris welcomed “any development that is geared towards the boosting of the tourism sector,” but said the government “should seek consultation with the THA and people of Tobago regarding these matters.”

She told Newsday via WhatsApp that the THA has responsibility, under the fifth schedule, for matters related to tourism, “and such intended developments should by right come to the attention of the THA firstly.”