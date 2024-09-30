Imbert: $56.6m to upgrade Magdalena, hotel to be leased or sold

The Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Lowlands, Tobago. - File photo

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert says some TT$56.6 million is being spent to upgrade the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Lowlands, Tobago.

He made the statement on September 30 while delivering the 2024/2025 budget in the House of Representatives, Red House, Port of Spain.

Imbert said the money will ensure the hotel maintains its four-star rating while boosting its competitiveness.

He said the hotel will be offered for lease or sale.