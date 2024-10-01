Newsday readers react to 2025 budget

AN increase in minimum wage for public sector employees, the removal of all duties and taxes on electric vehicles and a tax and NIS amnesty were among the announcements made by Finance Minister Colm Imbert during his $59.7 billion 2025 budget presentation in Parliament on September 30.

After issuing an online poll on October 1, Newsday readers shared their budget opinions ranging from “excellent budget” to “totally out of touch.”

Here’s what the people had to say.

Fuzz Joseph, Facebook: “Reminds me of a delusional politician on the hustings.”

Peter Alonzo, Facebook: “Totally out of touch or understanding the citizens of TT concerns or maybe don’t care. Anything to stay in power.”

Aniecia Eastman, Facebook: “Great job, Minister Imbert.”

Saad Defreitas, Facebook: “Excellent budget, given the tough economic times that Trinidad and Tobago and the world are all facing. The number of projects the Minister identified which were delivered by UDeCOTT was astounding.”

Anna Jailal, Facebook: “Great is the PNM, well done. Not for poor people, again.”

drakesfloyd, Instagram: “They done say hard times ahead.”

lisaboodoo, Instagram: “They could have done much better to many people suffering but then again they don’t care about the lower class.”

firmbiz757, Instagram: “Lengthy and empty.”

the_crown85, Instagram: “Just talk and no action.”