Caribbean Hair Transplant: Transforming lives through hair restoration

Dr Emerson Budhoo uses laser tools on a patient for precise marking of the new hairline. Budhoo, a specialist in orthopaedic and trauma surgery, is the founder of Caribbean Hair Transplant, a hair restoration clinic based in Port of Spain.

Hair loss can be an emotionally challenging experience, impacting not only one’s appearance but also self-esteem and confidence.

This reality is what drove Dr Emerson Budhoo, founder of Caribbean Hair Transplant, to establish a clinic that addresses this issue closer to home. With the clinic's founding in 2020, amidst the covid19 pandemic, Budhoo set out to provide top-tier hair restoration services to people in the Caribbean, who, like many others, had been seeking such treatments overseas.

Budhoo’s inspiration for founding Caribbean Hair Transplant came from a pivotal observation he made while travelling in Turkey. There, he noticed a high volume of men travelling from all over the world for hair restoration procedures, a trend driven by the emotional toll of hair loss. “I saw how deeply hair loss was affecting men,” Budhoo shared. “It became evident that men were going to great lengths – literally – to enhance their appearance and regain their self-esteem.”

This realisation ignited a passion within Budhoo to establish his clinic right here in Trinidad and Tobago.

“The pandemic's unique circumstances, where individuals had more time to focus on personal well-being, accelerated awareness and demand for hair restoration services,” Budhoo explained.

Since its inception, Caribbean Hair Transplant has been delivering life-changing results, reaffirming its founder’s commitment to improving lives through hair restoration. “Caribbean Hair Transplant has grown into a beacon of hope for many,” Budhoo said.

The clinic operates exclusively from its Port of Spain location. However, as demand continues to grow, Caribbean Hair Transplant has plans to expand to additional locations.

“We are looking to open a location in south Trinidad in the near future,” Budhoo said.

This expansion is aimed at enhancing convenience for clients across the island. The vision for the clinic goes beyond just hair restoration; it’s about improving access to treatments that can truly transform a person’s self-image, he said.

Caribbean Hair Transplant specialises in several types of hair restoration services, including hair, beard, and eyebrow transplants. One of the clinic’s key differentiators is its use of advanced technologies and techniques, specifically the follicular unit extraction and direct hair implantation methods.

“These techniques differ from traditional methods such as follicular unit transplantation, which involves removing a strip of scalp and suturing the area,” Budhoo pointed out.

In the follicular unit extraction technique, individual hair follicles are extracted from the donor area, typically the back or sides of the scalp.

“It’s a minimally invasive procedure with no need for stitches. This results in minimal scarring and quicker recovery time.”

The direct hair implantation technique, used for implantation, ensures a more natural appearance by allowing precise placement of hair follicles without pre-made incisions.

“The precision of this technique minimises scarring and provides a very natural look,” Budhoo said.

Patients typically begin to see noticeable results from their hair transplant procedure around three to six months after the surgery, he said.

Initially, there is a shedding phase where transplanted hairs fall out, which is a normal part of the process.

“Following this, new hair growth usually starts to become visible. Significant improvements are generally observed around nine to 12 months post-procedure. The timeline can vary depending on individual factors.”

The clinic prides itself on the high level of expertise and professionalism of its medical team. Budhoo himself is a specialist in orthopaedic and trauma surgery.

“We have three internationally-trained and certified hair transplant specialists, and our team is supported by an anaesthetist when necessary.”

He said these professionals are not only well-versed in the latest techniques but are also dedicated to ensuring patient comfort and safety throughout the entire process.

What has been public’s response to the clinic thus far? Budhoo stressed that it has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We have experienced an impressive influx of patients from diverse ethnic backgrounds. Our clients have shared countless transformations through numerous testimonials.”

His clients are typically between 25 and 55 years old.

“This range often includes individuals who are experiencing early signs of hair loss or those looking to address more advanced stages. We also see a growing number of younger clients seeking preventative treatments as a proactive measure.

“Overall, there is a rising awareness of hair restoration options across a wider demographic, with increasing interest from both younger individuals and women which reflects a broader societal acceptance and emphasis on personal appearance.”

Additionally, the clinic has seen a surprisingly high level of interest from individuals in other countries.

“We have successfully performed hair transplant surgeries for numerous clients from across the Caribbean and the United States.”

He said the clinic boasts a high success rate, largely because it performs only one hair transplant per day. This approach allows the team to give each client personalised, undivided attention. Coupled with exceptional aftercare, the clinic has worked diligently to optimise its cost structure based on customer feedback, offering competitive and affordable services compared to institutions outside of TT.

The upcoming expansion to South Trinidad is just one step in the clinic’s journey toward making its transformative procedures more accessible.

“In addition to our hair transplant services, we currently offer a range of both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. We plan to further expand our services to include a wider variety of cosmetic surgeries. Our goal is to provide high-quality cosmetic makeovers, making them accessible in the Caribbean, and ultimately helping our community achieve greater confidence and satisfaction with their appearance,” Budhoo stated.

Driven by the joy he sees on his patients’ faces after their results, Budhoo shared this message, “We understand that choosing to undergo a hair transplant is a significant decision, and we are here to support you every step of the way. Our commitment to your satisfaction and well-being is unwavering, and we look forward to helping you achieve a transformed appearance.”