One man killed, two others wounded in Cantaro Village shooting

Police at a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

ONE man was shot and killed, while two others were wounded in a shooting incident at Cantaro Village, Upper Santa Cruz on September 29.

The deceased has been identified as Brian Phillip of Jigger Hill, Upper Santa Cruz.

Police said they got a report of loud explosions near Choonkies Supermarket, Cantaro Village area around 5.35 pm.

They saw a black Suzuki Ciaz with several bullet holes and blood on the driver and front passenger's seat.

At St Lucia Boulevard, Sam Boucaud, Upper Santa Cruz, police also recovered a grey Nissan Tiida which they believed was used in the shooting.

In the Tiida, police found two 5.56 mm spent shells, to go along with 9 mm ammunition and 9 mm spent shells.

Police said Phillip, Jahdel Alexander and Temani Dick, the occupants of the Suzuki Ciaz, were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

Around 12.45 am on September 30, Phillip died.

Alexander, of Pipiol Road, Santa Cruz and Dick, of Cantaro Village, were said to be in stable condition.

Meanwhile, in a media release on September 30, police said they arrested ten men in the Upper Santa Cruz district whom were "observed with high-powered rifles" and were wanted in "connection with reports of armed robberies and shooting incidents" in Santa Cruz.

The ten men range from 19-29.

Members of the North-Eastern Division Task Force, the Guard and Emergency Branch and the Inter-Agency Task Force were involved in the exercise which took place between 9 am on September 29 and 1.15 am on September 30.

Snr Supt Mervyn Edwards told Newsday the men were held for a series of incidents within the district and was unable to confirm if they were also suspects in connection with Phillip's killing and the wounding of Alexander and Dick. Officers of the North-Eastern Division Task Force are continuing investigations.