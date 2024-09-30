Law Association to host inaugural law conference at Hyatt

President of the Caribbean Court of Justice Adrian Saunders. -

RECENT developments in local and regional jurisprudence will take centre stage at the Law Association’s inaugural law conference in Port of Spain next week.

On October 10 and 11, several legal luminaries will present papers on a range of topics.

On October 10, attorneys Ravi Heffes-Doon and Joshua Hamlet will discuss the reform of advertising rules for the profession.

There will also be discussions on dispute resolution and Senior Counsel Ian Benjamin is expected to discuss arbitration regimes.

Justice of Appeal Vasheist Kokaram will present on mediation policies.

Dr Margaret Rose and Kelvin Ramkissoon are expected to present on challenges in the new procurement regime, while there will also be discussions on fraud in conveyancing.

Justice of Appeal Mark Mohammed is expected to present a paper on the abolition of the hearsay rule and evidence of bad character, while former LATT president, Senior Counsel Sophia Chote will discuss the law on provocation.

Criminal Bar Association president Israel Khan, SC, is expected to present on the abolition of jury trials.

Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) president, Justice Adrian Saunders is expected to moderate a panel on developments in constitutional law and gender.

Justice of Appeal Geoffrey Henderson will moderate a panel discussion on changing the landscape of criminal law.

The association’s president, Lynette Seebaran-Suite, SC, will welcome participants and Chief Justice Ivor Archie and Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, have also been invited to bring greetings. The keynote address is expected to be delivered by Prof Tracy Robinson of the University of the West Indies’ Faculty of Law. The conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, and is expected to culminate with the association’s annual dinner and dance.