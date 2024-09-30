Imbert: Revenue Authority not going after ‘little people’ like nuts vendors

The Ministry of Finance Inland Revenue Division building on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert says the government will not “go after little people like nuts vendors” using the TT Revenue Authority.

The government, he adds, has “bigger fish to fry” such as people and businesses who earn millions per year and don’t pay taxes.

He made the comment during the 2024-2025 budget presentation at the Red House, Port of Spain on the afternoon of September 30.

On September 16, the Privy Council ruled that the Revenue Authority Act is constitutional.

Imbert said the authority represents a significant advancement for Trinidad and Tobago, “setting the stage for enhanced revenue management, fiscal stability and the removal of an antiquated system.”

He said case studies showed “clear benefits” to the authority’s whole-of-taxpayer approach.

“Instead of managing different taxes such as income tax, VAT and customs duty in silos, this approach looks at the taxpayers’ full relationship with the tax system across all tax types.”

He said it will be fair and equitable.

“At this stage, however, to counter the false narrative about increased taxes and fear-mongering by the Opposition, the government wishes to make it clear that we have no interest in going after little people like nuts vendors who make an honest living and avoid getting involved in criminal activity. We have much bigger fish to fry.

“It is public knowledge that there are many individuals and companies earning millions of dollars in income per year who are not paying their fair share of taxes. This type of self-serving action hurts the hundreds of thousands of honest taxpayers,” he said.

Imbert said there will also be an online payment option.

He believes the authority will strengthen border protection, facilitate smoother trade practices and safeguard economic interests.